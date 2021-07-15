What is managed file transfer (MFT)?

Managed file transfer (MFT) is a technology platform that allows organizations to reliably exchange electronic data between systems and people, within and outside the enterprise, securely and in compliance with applicable regulations.
MFT is a more reliable and efficient means for secure data and file transfer, outpacing and outperforming applications such as file transfer protocol (FTP), hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP), secure file transfer protocol (SFTP) and other methods.
Organizations increasingly rely on MFT to support their business needs and goals in a way that FTP cannot. FTP presents many challenges such as data security gaps, lack of visibility when a problem occurs, timely manual recovery from failures and costly SLA fees due to poor performance.
Companies rely on the exchange of electronic file data every day. Without MFT software, unstructured data—everything from reports, contracts and project data, to customer and employee information—is open to manipulation and loss. The efficient movement of files between internal systems and external partners, securely and with an audit trail, is critical to an organization’s success.
There are several factors pushing companies to move to MFT:
Encrypts internal and external transfers, in motion and at rest. Secure file transfers with advanced capabilities like session breaks and protocol inspection maximize the protection of sensitive data at multiple layers.
Offers timely and flexible data transfer across a range of file transfer activities and support for multiple file types, including multimedia, PDFs, email, XML, EDI and more.
Provides a 360-degree view in near real-time. Companies can see who transfers files, what they share and the volume passing through the system. Potential issues like delays and failed transfers are visible before they impact downstream business processes or become missed SLAs.
Offers strong encryption to help companies avoid compliance failures, which can lead to hefty fines. Supports thorough audit trails to confirm regulatory compliance.
