What is managed file transfer (MFT)?

MFT is a more reliable and efficient means for secure data and file transfer, outpacing and outperforming applications such as file transfer protocol (FTP), hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP), secure file transfer protocol (SFTP) and other methods.

Organizations increasingly rely on MFT to support their business needs and goals in a way that FTP cannot. FTP presents many challenges such as data security gaps, lack of visibility when a problem occurs, timely manual recovery from failures and costly SLA fees due to poor performance.