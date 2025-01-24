Picture this: your company is rapidly expanding its digital operations. The demands from clients are sky-high, regulatory requirements are becoming increasingly strict and data seems to flow seamlessly between systems, partners and clients.

Yet, every time you think you've smoothed out the wrinkles in your processes, a new one appears. Files are late, security breaches seem imminent at every turn and your IT department can't keep up.

You are left with a critical question: How can we provide secure, efficient data exchange across our expanding network of partners and systems, all while retaining control over sensitive information?

How should you manage your company’s data exchange? Do you need a business-to-business integration (B2Bi) solution, or managed file transfer (MFT)? For IT and business leaders, understanding the subtle differences between B2Bi and MFT is the key to achieving operational efficiency and future-proofing organizations against emerging threats and evolving demands for solutions.