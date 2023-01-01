Your electronic data interchange (EDI) solution can be the foundation of your enterprise B2B integration strategy — if you choose the right vendor . According to analysts, over 66% of all supply chain transactions are supported by EDI software solutions, so it’s crucial to choose a solution provider that is reliable, scalable, and extensible to meet all your integration platform challenges. IBM’s software and solutions support all major EDI standards and include the leading transformation capabilities to enable seamless, any-to-any transformation.

With IBM, you can extend B2B integration capabilities to include APIs to meet emerging customer mandates, real-time transaction processing needs, and more. IBM also has EDI and B2B API solutions that align with virtually any IT infrastructure strategy with on-prem software, containerized hybrid-cloud software, Software-as-a-service (SaaS) that can be self-managed, IT partner managed, or IBM-managed; and a business network (VAN) which has over 3.1M+ pre-existing business connections to help accelerate your growth and minimize onboarding time.