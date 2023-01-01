Your electronic data interchange (EDI) solution can be the foundation of your enterprise B2B integration strategy — if you choose the right vendor . According to analysts, over 66% of all supply chain transactions are supported by EDI software solutions, so it’s crucial to choose a solution provider that is reliable, scalable, and extensible to meet all your integration platform challenges. IBM’s software and solutions support all major EDI standards and include the leading transformation capabilities to enable seamless, any-to-any transformation.
With IBM, you can extend B2B integration capabilities to include APIs to meet emerging customer mandates, real-time transaction processing needs, and more. IBM also has EDI and B2B API solutions that align with virtually any IT infrastructure strategy with on-prem software, containerized hybrid-cloud software, Software-as-a-service (SaaS) that can be self-managed, IT partner managed, or IBM-managed; and a business network (VAN) which has over 3.1M+ pre-existing business connections to help accelerate your growth and minimize onboarding time.
Discover how secure customer connections yield a 383% return ROI, whether through MFT, EDI, or API integration.
IBM’s premier cloud based (SaaS) B2B integration platform built to optimize your EDI and B2B API transactions. Flexible to support self-managed, partner-managed or IBM-managed deployments. Includes IBM’s industry leading VAN and much more…
IBM’s leading B2B Integration Suite of hybrid cloud software supports deployments either on-premise or in the cloud environment of your choice. Its four software components simplify your mission-critical EDI interactions with your customers, suppliers, distributors and other trading partners.
A reliable industry leading business network that automates the connecting, delivering and routing of your B2B EDI transactions. This offering can be a good complement to organizations using the IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite, third party EDI software or their own in-house EDI mapping software.
This VAN is included as part of our Sterling B2B Integration SaaS offering.
Reliable transaction processing increases productivity, freeing up IT staff and keeping the business moving. By reducing the impact of unplanned outages on employees, organizations are losing less productive employee time.¹
Less time to onboard new trading partners and accelerate time to value, enabling full engagement 1.5 weeks earlier. You can scale your B2B activities to match the speed of your business.
Improvement in average customer satisfaction ratings from upstream and downstream partners — with faster resolutions helping drive customer retention and revenues.¹
Augmenting the power of EDI integration with API capabilities within the same system helps to mitigate risk and capture new opportunities. A unified hybrid solution that combines the power of EDI and API eliminates complexity and builds supply chain resiliency – for you and your trading partners.
APIs have emerged as a complementary way to further extend B2B transactions in a hybrid approach that drives additional business value.
Read the blog: EDI with APIs makes supply chain sense
Learn more about what electronic data interchange is, how it works, detailed benefits, how to implement EDI, future trends, and read case studies that show what success can mean.
IBM experts share practical tips and insights gained from their experiences across multiple industries. They’ve “seen it all” and can tell you what to expect down the road.
Three suggestions to help build a unified platform that combines the power of EDI and API, eliminates complexity, and makes supply chain sense – for you and your trading partners.
Learn how Formica boosted their B2B transaction volumes by nearly 40%.
By standardizing their work using EDI, Li & Fung is processing a peak of 1.5 million transactions an hour.
Using EDI technology, Saint-Gobain saved 92% costs per line order.
¹ IDC Business Value Snapshot (link resides outside ibm.com) of IBM Sterling Data Exchange Study; Simon Ellis, Mathew Marden Publisher, September 2023.