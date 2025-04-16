Explore webMethods
Explore Sterling Secure File Transfer
Explore Aspera
File transfer is an integral part of how businesses interact with customers and partners. The market is shifting from traditional protocols—such as FTP, HTTP and SFTP—toward modern, governed solutions such as IBM® Managed File Transfer, which enhance transfer reliability, security, and speed.
IBM file management helps ensure successful file delivery by automatically resuming interrupted transfers from where they left off, eliminating the need for manual intervention.
IBM Managed File Transfer solutions are regularly updated to meet compliance requirements for regulated industries.
IBM MFT solutions can be deployed on-premises or in a hybrid cloud setup within the cloud environment of your choice.
Organizations can automate data transfers based on action configurations and user settings. This automation reduces manual intervention and errors.
IBM has been a leader in Managed File Transfer(MFT) solutions for decades. No vendor has a broader set of capabilities than IBM for this core business function. Businesses have different priorities, let us help you select the right product for your specific needs.
IBM® webMethods Managed File Transfer is the newest addition to IBM’s MFT portfolio. It has a secure, intuitive browser based modern UI that is quick and easy to learn. One of its most significant features is the option to easily integrate with other common enterprise cloud integration tools such as webMethods Integration, API management, B2B, and events.
IBM® Aspera® offers a high-speed data transfer solution designed to move large files or datasets quickly and securely, regardless of network conditions. It achieves transfer speeds of up to 100 times faster by using proprietary FASP® technology and scales seamlessly, with no limits on data size or volume. Deployment options include self-managed software, SaaS or a hybrid model.
IBM® Sterling Secure File Transfer is IBM’s most widely used MFT offering. Its security and reliability is proven daily by thousands of enterprises worldwide in virtually every industry. It includes IBM proprietary “Connect:Direct” technology that is the gold standard for secure, reliable delivery of mission critical files.1