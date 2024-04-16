Home Business automation Sterling B2B Integration Suite Sterling B2B Integrator IBM Sterling B2B Integrator

1 gateway + 1 platform = multiple B2B processes

IBM® Sterling B2B Integrator helps companies integrate all their complex B2B and EDI processes across partner communities in a single gateway. It provides a flexible platform, available on premises or through hybrid cloud, that supports data transformation and most communication protocols; secures your B2B network and data; provides certified container support; and achieves high availability for operations with IBM Sterling Global Mailbox. B2B Integrator enables you to reduce costs by consolidating on a single platform and automating B2B processes across enterprises, while providing governance, adherence to standards and visibility for those processes.
Benefits
High-availability B2B operations

High-availability gateway platform built for the most demanding environments, with global mailbox options for geographic distribution and real-time data replication.

 Reduce installation and patch time

Significantly reduce installation and patch time from hours to minutes by deploying your solution with a certified container that has all required components.

 Easily connect with partners

Centralize onboarding and easily connect to all your business partners, regardless of size, geography or chosen technologies.
Key highlights
Certified containers

IBM Certified Containers for IBM Sterling B2B Integrator are enterprise-grade, security-rich product editions with integrated common software services for consistent-deployment lifecycle management, including easy install and configure options, management of upgrade and roll-back, scalability, and security.

 Read the white paper
Communications protocol support

An extensive set of communication protocols are supported out-of-box including web services, S/FTP/S client and server, HTTP/S, SMTP, Applicability Statement (AS1-AS4), RosettaNet, WebDAV and Zengin TCP/IP, plus SSL, SSH and others — so you never have to say "no" to an on-boarding request.
Centralized onboarding

While B2B Integrator can onboard trading partners, IBM Sterling Partner Engagement Manager works in conjunction with B2B Integrator to help centralize onboarding across RESTful API-enabled applications. Self-service onboarding for partners and line-of-business staff ends reliance on IT, while a "local" feature allows the storage of sensitive partner data behind your firewall.

 Read the white paper
Without Coliance and IBM technology, the project could have taken us as much as two to three years. Instead, we made the deadline and achieved savings of millions of euros. Basil Fuchs Head of Business Engagement Brother International Europe IBM Sterling B2B Integrator helps us manage multi-billion dollar EDI transactions like clockwork. Pat Ranga Vice President EDI/E-commerce Coastal Pacific Food Distributors We are serving a constantly expanding trading partner base with high-quality services — creating the headroom for years of successful future growth. Carey Iwahashi EDI Solution Architect/Developer Allen Lund Company
