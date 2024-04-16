Support up to 10 million transactions per day by automating and consolidating B2B processes
IBM® Sterling B2B Integrator helps companies integrate all their complex B2B and EDI processes across partner communities in a single gateway. It provides a flexible platform, available on premises or through hybrid cloud, that supports data transformation and most communication protocols; secures your B2B network and data; provides certified container support; and achieves high availability for operations with IBM Sterling Global Mailbox. B2B Integrator enables you to reduce costs by consolidating on a single platform and automating B2B processes across enterprises, while providing governance, adherence to standards and visibility for those processes.
High-availability gateway platform built for the most demanding environments, with global mailbox options for geographic distribution and real-time data replication.
Significantly reduce installation and patch time from hours to minutes by deploying your solution with a certified container that has all required components.
Centralize onboarding and easily connect to all your business partners, regardless of size, geography or chosen technologies.
Brother International Europe embraces managed EDI services.
Gartner estimates that by 2023, over 50% of B2B transactions will be performed through real-time application programming interfaces.
IBM Certified Containers for IBM Sterling B2B Integrator are enterprise-grade, security-rich product editions with integrated common software services for consistent-deployment lifecycle management, including easy install and configure options, management of upgrade and roll-back, scalability, and security.
An extensive set of communication protocols are supported out-of-box including web services, S/FTP/S client and server, HTTP/S, SMTP, Applicability Statement (AS1-AS4), RosettaNet, WebDAV and Zengin TCP/IP, plus SSL, SSH and others — so you never have to say "no" to an on-boarding request.
While B2B Integrator can onboard trading partners, IBM Sterling Partner Engagement Manager works in conjunction with B2B Integrator to help centralize onboarding across RESTful API-enabled applications. Self-service onboarding for partners and line-of-business staff ends reliance on IT, while a "local" feature allows the storage of sensitive partner data behind your firewall.
Check out the key results, business impact and contributing factors that demonstrate the value of IBM Sterling B2B and Managed File Transfer solutions.
Moving money effectively with highly available file transfer for billion-dollar transaction volumes.
Making a splash in new markets with scalable and highly available EDI services.
Building the supply chain of the future to help customers navigate through the digital economy.
Discover how to modernize your B2B connectivity by complementing EDI with IoT, blockchain and AI.
Learn the key characteristics needed to modernize legacy file transfer.
Move quickly to migrate your B2B collaboration solution to hybrid cloud with IBM Certified Containers.