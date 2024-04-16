IBM® Sterling B2B Integrator helps companies integrate all their complex B2B and EDI processes across partner communities in a single gateway. It provides a flexible platform, available on premises or through hybrid cloud, that supports data transformation and most communication protocols; secures your B2B network and data; provides certified container support; and achieves high availability for operations with IBM Sterling Global Mailbox. B2B Integrator enables you to reduce costs by consolidating on a single platform and automating B2B processes across enterprises, while providing governance, adherence to standards and visibility for those processes.