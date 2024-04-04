Home Business automation Sterling Sterling Secure File Transfer IBM Sterling Secure File Transfer
Move over 1 million files per day with a fast, scalable, market-leading file transfer platform
Sterling Managed File Transfer
Boost file transfer confidence with Secure File Transfer

On average, 55 percent of systems integration relies on successful file transfers1. File-based data movement is the lifeblood of business and enterprise. With the volume and size of files growing each year, customer and supplier needs will drive complex networks and cybersecurity threats more than ever before.

IBM® Sterling Secure File Transfer provides a unified file transfer platform so you can share and track mission-critical information movement within your enterprise and across your trading partner network with peace of mind. Gain the benefit of the most trusted managed file transfer solution.

Benefits Protect your data

Secure files at rest and in transit to comply with regulations and assure safe delivery.

 Proactively mitigate risk

Monitor file activity with end-to-end visibility and governance to detect faults and improve your SLA performance.

 Drive out complexity

Foster user engagement and confidence with approachable user interfaces and flexible RESTful APIs.

 High performance

Handles your most demanding file movement workloads, from high volumes to huge multimedia files.
Key highlights
Consolidated, enterprise-grade file transfer platform

Fulfill all your file transfer needs in one solution. A robust gateway, reliable point-to-point transfers, and enhanced edge-security protection — all monitored for full visibility and governance over your entire MFT environment.

 Advanced security capabilities

Shield your trusted network from intruders with a DMZ-based proxy which prevents direct communication between external and internal sessions. Supports firewall best practices, includes robust encryption, and offers flexible authentication options to ensure compliance with security standards.

 End-to-end visibility and governance

Central monitoring and configuration management provide visibility into file transfers and B2B processes across a supported infrastructure within the network. Align server views with operational logic. Define user roles, security capabilities and metadata through a simplified user interface.

 Scalable file transfer

Whether you are facing increasing file volumes, growing file sizes, or an expansion of trading partners — move files with confidence over an event-based architecture that enables high volumes and large file architecture with no product-defined limits.

 Highly available architecture

Designed from the outset for high availability, the “always-on” architecture supports 24x7 operations, so your SLAs are more consistently met, further driving down the cost of doing business while improving customer satisfaction.

 Reliable and automated file transfers

Supports 24-hour unattended operations with automatic fault monitoring and transmission restart. Scheduled jobs, proactive alerts and self-service capabilities lower the operational burden and frees up limited IT resources to focus on value-added activities to efficiently ensure successful delivery.
Case study Meeting demanding SLAs even in the event of disaster

IBM solutions are helping ensure that critical files are transferred on time, every time at Western Union.
Ways to buy


It’s easy to get started — especially with three unique pricing options

IBM Secure File Transfer Essentials

An MFT solution designed for small to mid-size businesses seeking a robust alternative to FTP
 

Essentials includes:

  • Highly secure through advanced DMZ-based edge security and flexible authentication methods

  • Visibility and monitoring of file transfer activity, and endpoint configuration management

  • Automatic inbound and outbound file transfers with intelligent routing across most protocols

  • Easy integration via RESTful APIs incl: onboarding, configuration, file transfer and more

  • Secure internal endpoints supporting each gateway connection

  • Per connection pricing

  • Per month or perpetual licensing options

IBM Secure File Transfer Standard

A comprehensive solution for medium to large enterprises looking to modernize and consolidate their MFT
 

 

Standard builds on Essentials, plus:

 

  • Secure internal point-to-point hubs supporting each gateway connection

  • Supports financial industry communication standards, such as EBICS

  • Per connection pricing

  • Per month or perpetual licensing options

IBM Secure File Transfer Premium

A consolidated MFT solution for the most demanding enterprise-scale file transfer environments
 

 

Premium builds on Standard, plus:

  • Secure internal endpoints and point-to-point hubs across the enterprise

  • Included

  • Enterprise capacity pricing

  • Per month or perpetual licensing options
Resources Data Sheet: IBM Sterling Secure File Transfer

Discover how to better manage file transfers, and securely move data at the speed and scale of your business.

Demo: IBM Sterling Secure File Transfer

See how a standardized managed file transfer system platform can simplify and secure your file movement infrastructure.

 The business value of IBM Sterling Data Exchange

Discover how secure customer connections yield a 383% ROI, whether through MFT, EDI, or API integration.
Expert resources to help you succeed Protect B2B files and transactions

Read about 3 steps to help protect your B2B transactions and file exchanges from security threats.

 What is MFT?

Learn how managed file transfer can facilitate the secure, reliable, and automated exchange of file-based data over the internet.

 IBM Supply Chain Community

Discover best practices for Managed File Transfer solutions from a community of users and experts.
Related products IBM Sterling Global Mailbox

Reliable and security-rich data storage across distributed locations.

 IBM Sterling Partner Engagement Manager

Reduces the time and resources required to onboard new partners while managing and maintaining existing partners.

 IBM Sterling Transformation Extender

Enables flexible, consistent and scalable data transformation.
