On average, 55 percent of systems integration relies on successful file transfers1. File-based data movement is the lifeblood of business and enterprise. With the volume and size of files growing each year, customer and supplier needs will drive complex networks and cybersecurity threats more than ever before.
IBM® Sterling Secure File Transfer provides a unified file transfer platform so you can share and track mission-critical information movement within your enterprise and across your trading partner network with peace of mind. Gain the benefit of the most trusted managed file transfer solution.
Secure files at rest and in transit to comply with regulations and assure safe delivery.
Monitor file activity with end-to-end visibility and governance to detect faults and improve your SLA performance.
Foster user engagement and confidence with approachable user interfaces and flexible RESTful APIs.
Handles your most demanding file movement workloads, from high volumes to huge multimedia files.
Fulfill all your file transfer needs in one solution. A robust gateway, reliable point-to-point transfers, and enhanced edge-security protection — all monitored for full visibility and governance over your entire MFT environment.
Shield your trusted network from intruders with a DMZ-based proxy which prevents direct communication between external and internal sessions. Supports firewall best practices, includes robust encryption, and offers flexible authentication options to ensure compliance with security standards.
Central monitoring and configuration management provide visibility into file transfers and B2B processes across a supported infrastructure within the network. Align server views with operational logic. Define user roles, security capabilities and metadata through a simplified user interface.
Whether you are facing increasing file volumes, growing file sizes, or an expansion of trading partners — move files with confidence over an event-based architecture that enables high volumes and large file architecture with no product-defined limits.
Designed from the outset for high availability, the “always-on” architecture supports 24x7 operations, so your SLAs are more consistently met, further driving down the cost of doing business while improving customer satisfaction.
Supports 24-hour unattended operations with automatic fault monitoring and transmission restart. Scheduled jobs, proactive alerts and self-service capabilities lower the operational burden and frees up limited IT resources to focus on value-added activities to efficiently ensure successful delivery.
IBM solutions are helping ensure that critical files are transferred on time, every time at Western Union.
It’s easy to get started — especially with three unique pricing options
IBM Secure File Transfer Essentials
An MFT solution designed for small to mid-size businesses seeking a robust alternative to FTP
Essentials includes:
Highly secure through advanced DMZ-based edge security and flexible authentication methods
Visibility and monitoring of file transfer activity, and endpoint configuration management
Automatic inbound and outbound file transfers with intelligent routing across most protocols
Easy integration via RESTful APIs incl: onboarding, configuration, file transfer and more
Secure internal endpoints supporting each gateway connection
Per connection pricing
Per month or perpetual licensing options
IBM Secure File Transfer Standard
A comprehensive solution for medium to large enterprises looking to modernize and consolidate their MFT
Standard builds on Essentials, plus:
Secure internal point-to-point hubs supporting each gateway connection
Supports financial industry communication standards, such as EBICS
Per connection pricing
Per month or perpetual licensing options
IBM Secure File Transfer Premium
A consolidated MFT solution for the most demanding enterprise-scale file transfer environments
Premium builds on Standard, plus:
Secure internal endpoints and point-to-point hubs across the enterprise
Included
Enterprise capacity pricing
Per month or perpetual licensing options
