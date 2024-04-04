On average, 55 percent of systems integration relies on successful file transfers1. File-based data movement is the lifeblood of business and enterprise. With the volume and size of files growing each year, customer and supplier needs will drive complex networks and cybersecurity threats more than ever before.

IBM® Sterling Secure File Transfer provides a unified file transfer platform so you can share and track mission-critical information movement within your enterprise and across your trading partner network with peace of mind. Gain the benefit of the most trusted managed file transfer solution.