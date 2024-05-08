The IBM Sterling® B2B Integration Suite is a key part of the IBM Sterling® Data Exchange portfolio. It has four hybrid-cloud software components that simplify your mission-critical EDI interactions with your customers, suppliers, distributors and other trading partners. This software suite can be deployed either on premises as containerized software or deployed on the cloud platform of your choice.
The IBM Sterling Data Exchange portfolio is benefiting customers in several ways:
A single, scalable, and secure B2B integration gateway
Simplified and automated partner onboarding and management
Always-on, high availability, 24x7x365, with near zero downtime
Any-to-any data transformation and validation, across different formats and standards
A single-pane of glass to monitor, processes, and meet compliance standards
Flexible deployment models in the cloud or on-premises
A cloud-based platform that enables businesses to efficiently connect and exchange data with their customers, suppliers, distributors and other trading partners using EDI formats or APIs. It includes the IBM Sterling B2B Integration Value-added Network and contains the key functions of the IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite but is delivered as a SaaS service.
A reliable business network that automates the connecting, delivering and routing of your B2B EDI transactions. This offering can be a good complement to organizations using the IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite, third-party EDI software or their own in-house EDI software.
1: IDC Business Value Snapshot of IBM Sterling Data Exchange Study” (link resides outside ibm.com), Simon Ellis, Mathew Marden Publisher, September 2023.