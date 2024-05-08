Home Business automation Sterling B2B Integration Suite IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite
Trusted, multi-enterprise hybrid cloud software that augments the power of EDI to help streamline and fully digitize B2B transactions
The IBM Sterling® B2B Integration Suite is a key part of the IBM Sterling® Data Exchange portfolio. It has four hybrid-cloud software components that simplify your mission-critical EDI interactions with your customers, suppliers, distributors and other trading partners. This software suite can be deployed either on premises as containerized software or deployed on the cloud platform of your choice.

The IBM Sterling Data Exchange portfolio is benefiting customers in several ways:

  • 55% reduction in customer onboarding time

  • 35% faster revenue recognition1

  • 48% faster document delivery1

  • 59% fewer unplanned outages1

  • 49% higher customer satisfaction1

 
IDC Business Value of IBM Sterling Data Exchange solutions

What you get

IBM Sterling® B2B Integrator Integrate all your complex B2B and EDI processes across partner communities in a single gateway. Explore the product
IBM Sterling Transformation Extender Advanced Integrate your industry-based customer, supplier and business partner transactions across the enterprise. Explore the product
IBM Sterling Control Center Monitor Monitor data with reliable visibility and governance in the B2B and managed file transfer environment. Explore the product
IBM Sterling File Gateway Consolidate all your internet-based file transfers on a single, scalable, secure and always-on edge gateway. Explore the product
IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite Benefits Single gateway

A single, scalable, and secure B2B integration gateway

 Simplified onboarding

Simplified and automated partner onboarding and management

 High availability

Always-on, high availability, 24x7x365, with near zero downtime

 Data transformation

Any-to-any data transformation and validation, across different formats and standards

 Visibility analytics

A single-pane of glass to monitor, processes, and meet compliance standards

 Hybrid deployment

Flexible deployment models in the cloud or on-premises

Customer quotes

We chose IBM Sterling because it integrated better with our ERP system. Also, it included functionality such as software that has strong monitoring capabilities and other features that make our teams more productive. In addition to time savings on partner onboarding and being quicker to revenue with IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite, we also see higher quality because of automation. This means that there’s less chance of people making mistakes. IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite gives us automation of purchasing and receipt for our product inventory, which makes it easier for vendors and for our company to purchase and receive the product. This makes it easier for us to support more product titles coming in and out. IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite provides end user visibility in terms of business processes so that they are not missed, which affects our uptime and reliability ... We now have accountability for every transaction instead of spending time chasing down issues in production.
Related Offerings IBM Sterling® B2B Integration SaaS

A cloud-based platform that enables businesses to efficiently connect and exchange data with their customers, suppliers, distributors and other trading partners using EDI formats or APIs. It includes the IBM Sterling B2B Integration Value-added Network and contains the key functions of the IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite but is delivered as a SaaS service.

 IBM Sterling® B2B Integration Value-added Network

A reliable business network that automates the connecting, delivering and routing of your B2B EDI transactions. This offering can be a good complement to organizations using the IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite, third-party EDI software or their own in-house EDI software.

Next steps

Read the IDC ROI study or speak to an IBM expert to discover how the IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite can help streamline, automate and fully digitize your transactions.

Footnotes

1IDC Business Value Snapshot of IBM Sterling Data Exchange Study” (link resides outside ibm.com), Simon Ellis, Mathew Marden Publisher, September 2023. 