The IBM Sterling® B2B Integration Suite is a key part of the IBM Sterling® Data Exchange portfolio. It has four hybrid-cloud software components that simplify your mission-critical EDI interactions with your customers, suppliers, distributors and other trading partners. This software suite can be deployed either on premises as containerized software or deployed on the cloud platform of your choice.



The IBM Sterling Data Exchange portfolio is benefiting customers in several ways:

55% reduction in customer onboarding time 1





35% faster revenue recognition 1





48% faster document delivery 1





59% fewer unplanned outages 1





49% higher customer satisfaction1