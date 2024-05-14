Today, Aon Italy is very happy with its IBM implementation. Automating and digitizing previously manual tasks has reaped significant benefits companywide through error reduction and time savings. This is especially true in the underwriting process, where reduced delays in proposal generation and improved data quality have resulted in cost savings and faster times to market. Higher quality data also enhances the company’s ability to negotiate with suppliers and to establish, measure and meet enterprise service level agreements with corporate customers and partners.



“We are seeing great results in terms of cost reduction, as well as in some cases revenue increases, due to easier collaboration with clients and prospects,” says Baglioni. “So it supports marketing and selling activities very well. We also are benefiting internally from the reduced effort needed for various activities.” In addition, the platform saves the company time areas like example quote generation in the underwriting process and medical reimbursement to clients.

Modernization of its IT infrastructure continues to drive Aon Italy’s automation transformation. The first containerization project the company undertook was to rebuild its portal application for managing medical reimbursements in a microservices Kubernetes environment. And in 2020, Aon Italy began moving its IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation solution into a containerized environment running on Red Hat OpenShift.

“We’ve established a microservices approach,” says Baglioni. “The next challenge is to expose each component so we can reuse it and reassign it to other applications, thereby creating a baseline of core components we can reuse for business services. While we don’t know yet exactly what our corporate hybrid cloud strategy will be, we want our datacenters to be location-independent. That way it will be very easy to move our applications as needed.”

The company is looking into additional projects to take further advantage of its current IBM Cloud Pak capabilities, particularly those related to AI-powered automation. Every month, the company processes 30,000+ emails that come in through generic email addresses — and the number is increasing. Previously, the process for opening, analyzing and routing or responding to each email was largely manual. But as the volume increases, employees struggle to keep up.

Currently, Aon Italy is exploring the use of the IBM® Process Mining capability of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation to derive insights into the process and identify areas for improvement, and the IBM Robotic Process Automation and data capture capabilities to automate the process combined with IBM Watson to better understand and classify the content of each email. “And perhaps in step two, we could automate follow up actions,” says Baglioni. “For more than 80% of our mail, those actions are very easy, such as archiving, replying yes or no, or confirming receipt of documents.”

For Aon Italy’s evolution using IBM Cloud Paks, the future looks very bright, indeed. “It really allows us to take advantage of the full stack at IBM, because when you incorporate additional components, they are fully integrated with each other,” says Baglioni. “We don’t have to spend additional funds to integrate them. It’s a great strategy on IBM’s part for maintaining long-term relationships with clients — especially with us.”