But PNC Financial Services Group Inc. was experiencing such pain points. Despite the many resources it spent formatting messages and files for its downstream partners daily, the firm’s corporate entities could not easily talk to each other across the IT system.

Exacerbating the situation, more and more customers were demanding the ability to use ISO 20022-based payment instruments. Without that processing ability, PNC risked losing several accounts. The bank was also seeing an escalation in the size of files and data and the volume of transactions from both internal and external clients — with no slow down.

With so many internal systems needing to talk to each other, and facing the need to handle ISO payments, PNC formed an internal group — the Data Access Layer (DAL) — to find a scalable solution that could modernize the bank’s existing infrastructure and accommodate the new processing demands. ITX is one of the tools this group uses which was facilitated by Ellen Agostino, Application Service Manager at PNC.