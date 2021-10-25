What Is Workflow Automation?

Organizations are moving toward broader workflow automation across business operations and within IT processes. This helps to speed up processes and improve communication.

Workflow automation optimizes processes by replacing manual tasks with software that executes all or part of a process. Today, this is usually done through workflow automation software that consists of low-code, drag-and-drop features and adoption-friendly UIs.

Many tools also include artificial intelligence (AI), though this isn’t required to successfully automate workflows. Rule-based logic programs are equally effective in addressing workflow inefficiencies and providing easier collaboration.