Process automation poses an array of challenges for companies, but Primanti Bros. met this challenge head-on. Working with IBM and IBM Business Partner Salient Process, Inc., a full-service process automation firm, Primanti Bros. mapped out a digital modernization plan that would use AI for its finance department. Through analyzing various software technologies, the Financial Planning and Analysis team found IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to deliver the highest return on investment (ROI) for automation use cases.

Jimmy Hewitt, Senior Automation Advisor at Salient Process, says: “I really like two things about this specific automation technology. First is that because it takes the bot no time at all to do work that took humans 2,000 hours per year to do, it quite literally gives you the gift of time. They say you can’t buy time. I say, yes you can! Second is how low the barrier to entry is for this capability.”

RPA provides an intuitive user interface, allowing almost anyone to build a bot to perform simple automated tasks. The IBM RPA bot is incredibly flexible. It can work across multiple platforms and systems to collect scattered information using AI. Primanti Bros. relies on IBM RPA technology to turn daily sales and labor reporting into a hands-free task with less room for error.

Within two weeks, the new solution was implemented. Three months later, Primanti Bros. reported that it had already paid for itself. Instead of sitting behind a desk, Primanti’s regional managers can now spend more time focusing on providing the best experience to their “fans” (their customers). With access to real-time numbers and data, the management team can quickly compare the trends and begin planning for the day.

“One of our regional managers said what a relief it is to not only have these reports already done but to know they’re accurate. Nobody else went in and mistakenly entered the wrong number,” adds Stritmatter. “As a data person, that puts me at ease. It’s error-free and I know they’re looking at the right stuff.”