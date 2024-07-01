The start of 2024 brings forth many questions as to what we can expect in the year ahead, especially in the financial services industry, where technological advances have skyrocketed and added complexities to an already turbulent landscape. While high interest rates and inflation concerns are carrying over into the new year, financial services trends signal to prepare for major changes in real-time by staying up-to-date on all financial services-related matters, including in banking and capital markets sectors.

This coming year, emerging technologies, such as automation and efficiency, are expected to come to the forefront. While the Covid-19 pandemic is mostly behind us, the landscape of work in the financial services industry is still in a hybrid environment. Therefore, organizations have continued to invest in remote and in-person work, and this is continuing in 2024.

Generative AI is expected to be the most influential trend permeating the entire financial services sector of 2024. From reshaping the customer experience to bringing forth wealth management tools, the financial services sector will be at the helm of managing the lasting impact artificial intelligence (AI) will have on organizations and people. In this blog we’ll breakdown trends likely to come out of these major technological advancements plus other trends including sustainability, cybersecurity and the return of crypto.

Listen: The Art of AI featuring a Financial Industry perspective with Citigroup (link resides outside ibm.com)