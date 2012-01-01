Banking institutions are under increased pressure for digital transformation as customers expect easy, automated banking and responsive customer service. IBM watsonx Assistant elevates the banking experience with generative AI assistants that enable frictionless self-service.
Deliver customer service for your financial institution that drives productivity and growth with IBM watsonx assistant.
Continual training of watsonx drives increasing containment rates each year, providing growing cost savings to the organization.
watsonx Assistant routes calls to the appropriate human being, when escalation is required, more effectively, reducing transfers and time-to-resolution.
The chatbot built with watsonx Assistant provides tailored knowledge and customer context to help agents more quickly address complex questions.
watsonx Assistant has been trained in Portuguese and in banking by a dedicated team to answer 10,000 customer questions.
Piloting virtual assistants in the banking industry with generative AI
More than 350,000 online inquiries a day are answered using watsonx Assistant — with client advisors answering customer questions 60% faster.
According to G2 Crowd, IDC, and Gartner, IBM’s watsonx Assistant is one of the best chatbot builders in the space with leading natural language processing (NLP) and integration capabilities.
Our enhanced intent detection model is faster and more accurate than our previous ones, combining traditional machine learning, transfer learning and deep learning techniques in a cohesive model that is highly responsive at run time. Based on a study (link resides outside ibm.com), this model is also more accurate than IBM’s main competitors, outperforming Google Dialogflow by 5.6% and Microsoft LUIS by 14.7%.
Not only does our model surpass the competition, but IBM’s watsonx Assistant makes it incredibly easy to get started with a host of resources, such as templates, one-click integrations, guided tutorials, SMEs and more. IBM watsonx Assistant adapts to the needs of the customer.
When it comes to digital banking services, consumer expectations are at an all-time high and patience is at an all-time low. Customers expect their financial institution to know them personally, intuitively understand their needs, and accurately provide updates for everything from credit card applications to checking account balances—and they don’t want to wait 11 minutes in a queue to get answers. With watsonx Assistant, your customers are empowered to rapidly discover their own answers to a wide range of inquiries.
When a situation does require human intervention, watsonx Assistant uses intelligent human agent handoff capabilities to ensure customers are accurately routed to the right person. With watsonx Assistant, the customers arrive at that human interaction with the relevant customer data necessary to facilitate rapid resolution. That means customers get what they need faster and more effectively, without the frustration of bouncing around phone trees and having to continually repeat the details of their inquiry.
With watsonx Assistant, no developers are required. This intuitive platform helps get you up and running in minutes with an easy-to-use drag and drop interface and minimal operational costs. Easily customize your chatbot to align with your brand’s visual identity and personality, and then intuitively embed it into your bank’s website or mobile applications with a simple cut and paste. Built with IBM security, scalability, and flexibility built in, watsonx Assistant for Banking understands any written language and is designed for safe and secure global deployment. Turn it on today and empower your team to realize the benefits of happier banking customers, increased sales and retention opportunities, and a more efficient, effective global workforce—without having to hire a specialist.
Yes, you can deliver an omnichannel experience to your customers, deploying to apps, such as Facebook Messenger, Intercom, Slack, SMS with Twilio, WhatsApp, Hubspot, Wordpress, and more. Our seamless integrations can route customers to your telephony and interactive voice response (IVR) systems when they need them.
In today’s fast-paced, digital-first world of financial services, speed and customer experience are two priority differentiators that watsonx Assistant absolutely delivers on. Whether it’s an urgent mobile app inquiry regarding suspicious activity on a credit card, notifications about bill payments, or just opening a new bank account, customers shouldn’t be forced to spend time waiting to speak to a human agent when watsonx Assistant chatbots can help in real time.
IBM watsonx Assistant for Banking uses natural language processing (NLP) to elevate customer engagements to a uniquely human level. We call it conversational banking. IBM’s advanced artificial intelligence technology easily taps into your wealth of banking system data to deliver the right answers at the right time through robust topic understanding and AI-powered intelligent search.
Can you imagine the potential upside to effectively engaging every banking sector customer on an individual level? How would it impact customer experience if you were able to scale your team globally to work directly with each customer, aligning the right banking products and services with their unique financial situations? That’s where the right ai-powered chatbot can instantly have a positive impact on the level of customer satisfaction that your financial organization delivers.
watsonx Assistant also makes it easy to move the needle on your bottom line. Through intelligent recommendations and contextual cross-sells and upsells, AI chatbots essentially act as a global team of always-on customer representatives who are always ready with a logical, real-time recommendation based on historical customer data.
