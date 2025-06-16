AI solutions for finance

Automate, enhance and create value with AI for finance solutions
Accelerate with watsonx Orchestrate Put AI to work for finance
A stylized 3D illustration of a whimsical factory-like setup with tubes, blocks, levers

Transform critical workflows and processes

Transform finance with generative AI solutions that automate critical workflows and processes, helping your teams drive ROI and sustainable business growth.

 IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing The AI CFO: Is your job safe?

Benefits

 
End-to-end transformation

Reimagine your finance operations, embed finance expertise across your enterprise, and transform operational workflows with  AI technology consulting.
Increased efficiency

Use predictive analytics and AI agents to automate and streamline processes such as source-to-pay, order-to-cash, record-to-analyze, and financial planning and analytics.
Improve compliance and risk management

Mitigate the risk of potential disruptions and enable rigorous end-to-end AI governance for compliance and sustainability regulations.
Create data-driven value

Maximize ROI and productivity with a unified data, AI and automation interface, plus a partner ecosystem that includes Oracle, SAP and Salesforce.

Solutions

Innovate with generative AI technologies and services, all enhanced with your enterprise data.

watsonx orchestrate illustration
IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™
Build, deploy and manage AI agents to automate and accelerate your finance teams' critical workflows.
A hand holding a credit card in front of a computer screen with a calculator and icons related to online transactions.
Finance consulting services
Transform your end-to-end business processes into agentic apps and help drive ROI with our AI experts and open ecosystem of partners.
Demo illustration for IBM Planning Analytics
IBM® Planning Analytics
Enable real-time analysis and collaboration with an AI-powered integrated planning solution that automates your planning, budgeting and forecasting processes.
Line fill style illustration representing finance for MaaS360, an IBM product.
AI-first Finance and Accounting (FAO) Business Process Outsourcing
Unlock productivity and value by using generative AI, data and automation to reimagine your finance operation and drive growth.

July 22 webinar: Streamlining Financial Operations with AI: A Case Study with IBM

Discover how IBM’s finance team transformed their journal entry process using watsonx Orchestrate.

Case studies

Asian woman working with laptop

IBM Finance transforms team productivity with watsonx Orchestrate

IBM automates journal entries with watsonx Orchestrate, watsonx.ai and Apptio EBM to drive fast, accurate outcomes.
Serious mature concentrated arab businessman working inside office at workplace, man in business suit holding tablet computer, boss using app and laptop thinking.

Bringing AI productivity to life with Riyadh Air

As a leading systems integrator, IBM Consulting® is using watsonx® to help Riyadh Air build an AI interface to drive mission-critical functions with a focus on data security, privacy, regulatory compliance and responsible AI adoption.
Take the next step

Explore IBM’s AI for business productivity solution, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, to see how you can begin automating and streamlining critical finance processes.

