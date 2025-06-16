AI solutions for finance

Transform finance with generative AI solutions that automate critical workflows and processes, helping your teams drive ROI and sustainable business growth.
Reimagine your finance operations, embed finance expertise across your enterprise, and transform operational workflows with AI technology consulting.
Use predictive analytics and AI agents to automate and streamline processes such as source-to-pay, order-to-cash, record-to-analyze, and financial planning and analytics.
Mitigate the risk of potential disruptions and enable rigorous end-to-end AI governance for compliance and sustainability regulations.
Maximize ROI and productivity with a unified data, AI and automation interface, plus a partner ecosystem that includes Oracle, SAP and Salesforce.
Innovate with generative AI technologies and services, all enhanced with your enterprise data.
IBM automates journal entries with watsonx Orchestrate, watsonx.ai and Apptio EBM to drive fast, accurate outcomes.
As a leading systems integrator, IBM Consulting® is using watsonx® to help Riyadh Air build an AI interface to drive mission-critical functions with a focus on data security, privacy, regulatory compliance and responsible AI adoption.
Explore IBM’s AI for business productivity solution, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, to see how you can begin automating and streamlining critical finance processes.