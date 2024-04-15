What is fintech?

Fintech products and services are typically divided into five categories according to the kinds of functionality they provide:

Digital banks: Banks are one of the most critical components of any financial system, so digitizing their products and services has had big repercussions for both consumers and businesses. Fintech banks have heavily influenced the digital journey of the financial sector with innovations like improved user verification, ledgers (like blockchain) that enable complex, multi-party transactions, and disruptive start-ups (like VaroOffer) that offer their services entirely online or through and app.

Digital payments: If you ordered coffee, bought a product off Amazon or subscribed to a streaming service recently, your transaction was powered by fintech. Fintech underpins all digital and mobile payment solutions by safely and securely connecting bank accounts with a customer’s digital device of choice. At the enterprise level, Fintech helps companies with wide range of tasks, including payroll, taxes, accounting and more.

Personal finance: Personal finance, also known as personal finance management (PFM), is a term that encompasses services like creating a budget, saving money and planning for retirement. Many fintech start-ups, such as Dave and WealthSimple, educate people about their money while providing straightforward tools to help them reach their financial goals.

Investing: Fintech products and services are all over the wealth management sector. The most popular ones, like RobinHood and Atom Finance, offer customers ways to trade stocks right from their phone.

Lending: It used to be that customers who wanted to take out a mortgage or purchase a car on credit had to physically enter a bank’s location, meet with a loan specialist, fill out paperwork and wait. Now, fintech companies like Rocket Mortgage and SoFi allow customers to apply for loans and credit by answering a few simple questions on their phone, then let them know within hours or even minutes if they’ve been approved.