Modernizing payments without disrupting legacy checks systems

As shown by the changing checks landscape, payments will continue to modernize quickly and evolve to meet changing customer demands. Financial institutions must prioritize payments solutions that can quickly adapt to changing customer needs and minimize disruption to business and existing IT infrastructure.

IBM® is working with financial institutions to harness the flexibility and security of the cloud to transform payments to meet customers’ needs today and in the future.

The IBM Payments Center™ (IPC) Check Services on IBM Cloud for Financial Services® provides a managed, secure platform built to scale up and down to accommodate changing check volumes. This solution enables banks to transact with an ecosystem of partners that have the security, resiliency and compliance capabilities in place to handle changing check processing needs. IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help clients mitigate risk and accelerate cloud adoption for even their most sensitive workloads.

The IBM Financial Transaction Manager (FTM) (which forms part of the backbone for the checks-as-a-service solution) integrates, orchestrates and monitors financial transactions, including checks. It delivers consistent processing across multiple payment types, enabling financial institutions to converge their payment operations onto a single platform. FTM includes prebuilt capabilities for immediate payments, SWIFT, ACH, SEPA, check processing, customer onboarding, transaction ingestion and more.

With the IBM Payments Center’s managed services, banks gain access to industry expertise in checks processing and business process outsourcing with our Payments-as-a-Service platform. The uses the latest technologies to drive efficiency and value in payments services. Advisors in the IBM Cloud Expert Lab can also help banks adopt and leverage IBM Cloud® technologies to modernize check processing services, with an emphasis on achieving business outcomes.

As financial institutions modernize payments, they should minimize impact across their existing IT infrastructure. IBM Payments Center Check Services provides flexible, cloud-based components that can be integrated with the client’s existing operations and infrastructure. Our one-stop, managed solution is designed to provide cost-effective check processing capabilities and is optimized for enterprise core banking workloads with sensitive data.