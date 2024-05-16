Home Business automation Financial Transaction Manager IBM Financial Transaction Manager
Process, monitor, track and report financial payments and transactions on a hybrid multicloud platform that can run containerized workloads
What is IBM® Financial Transaction Manager?

IBM Financial Transaction Manager software integrates, orchestrates and monitors financial transactions. It delivers consistent processing across multiple payment types, enabling financial institutions to converge their payment operations onto a single platform. Deployment, available in public cloud, hybrid cloud and multicloud, is powered by Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Benefits Deploy with flexibility

Move container workloads across on-premises, hybrid and public cloud infrastructures. You also have the freedom to choose from supported cloud service providers.

Manage operational risk

Monitor payment processing and allow for risk management across multiple channels. Address AML and Dodd-Frank and use industry standards to aid in compliance.

Reduce time-to-market

Combine prebuilt functionality with a build-your-own approach. Create differentiated products and achieve a strategic vision through projects that deliver value at each stage.

Converge payment processing

Standardize operations while reusing existing capabilities with a single, extensible platform. It provides common integration capabilities, an operational database and more.

Mobilize alternative payment networks

Let payments traverse alternative payment networks (blockchain, faster payments, regional networks), in addition to SWIFT, without changing the back office.

Features Prebuilt capabilities

Use complementary products for immediate payments, SWIFT, ACH, SEPA, check processing, customer onboarding, transaction ingestion and more. Optional check services renovate, replace and renew existing check processing.

Customizable instance

Support multiple business units in a single instance where each can configure the solution to its own needs, reducing costs and easing compliance efforts. Get APIs for integration into anti-fraud and sanction detection.

Function-rich interface

Take advantage of a SWIFT messaging interface that holds all SWIFT Interface certifications and offers support for all SWIFT MT and MX messages. Payments traverse alternative payment networks without back-office changes.

Red Hat OpenShift support

Make use of Red Hat OpenShift deployment flexibility and the freedom to choose from supported cloud service providers. Certified containers are validated on the Red Hat OpenShift platform and built using Kubernetes standards.

Single, extensible platform

Converge payment processing and standardize operations while reusing existing capabilities. Common integration capabilities help manage transactions. An operational database integrates with enterprise data management solutions.

Resources IBM Financial Transaction Manager

Discover additional information on product versions, a support portal, integration best practices and product updates.

 IBM Financial Transaction Manager

Learn how IBM Financial Transaction Manager offerings help banks and financial institutions drive agility and modernization.

 IBM Financial Transaction Manager Technical Overview

Explore how to manage, orchestrate and monitor financial transactions throughout their lifecycle.

 Driving transformation with ISO 20022

Read how a simple compliance solution with IBM turned into a platform to remake a Swiss bank’s business.
Related products IBM Financial Transaction Manager for SWIFT Services

Get more from IBM Financial Transaction Manager by consolidating your redundant or end-of-life SWIFT messaging interface onto a single solution that feels customized for business units and their customers and supports emerging networks.

 IBM Financial Crimes Insight

Add an extra layer of protection to IBM Financial Transaction Manager by adopting a holistic, risk-based and cost-effective approach to financial crimes compliance and fraud management with AI-powered software.
