IBM Financial Transaction Manager software integrates, orchestrates and monitors financial transactions. It delivers consistent processing across multiple payment types, enabling financial institutions to converge their payment operations onto a single platform. Deployment, available in public cloud, hybrid cloud and multicloud, is powered by Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Move container workloads across on-premises, hybrid and public cloud infrastructures. You also have the freedom to choose from supported cloud service providers.
Monitor payment processing and allow for risk management across multiple channels. Address AML and Dodd-Frank and use industry standards to aid in compliance.
Combine prebuilt functionality with a build-your-own approach. Create differentiated products and achieve a strategic vision through projects that deliver value at each stage.
Standardize operations while reusing existing capabilities with a single, extensible platform. It provides common integration capabilities, an operational database and more.
Let payments traverse alternative payment networks (blockchain, faster payments, regional networks), in addition to SWIFT, without changing the back office.
Use complementary products for immediate payments, SWIFT, ACH, SEPA, check processing, customer onboarding, transaction ingestion and more. Optional check services renovate, replace and renew existing check processing.
Support multiple business units in a single instance where each can configure the solution to its own needs, reducing costs and easing compliance efforts. Get APIs for integration into anti-fraud and sanction detection.
Take advantage of a SWIFT messaging interface that holds all SWIFT Interface certifications and offers support for all SWIFT MT and MX messages. Payments traverse alternative payment networks without back-office changes.
Make use of Red Hat OpenShift deployment flexibility and the freedom to choose from supported cloud service providers. Certified containers are validated on the Red Hat OpenShift platform and built using Kubernetes standards.
Converge payment processing and standardize operations while reusing existing capabilities. Common integration capabilities help manage transactions. An operational database integrates with enterprise data management solutions.
