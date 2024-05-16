Home Business automation FTM SWIFT IBM Financial Transaction Manager for SWIFT Services
IBM Financial Transaction Manager for SWIFT Services supports the emerging requirements for SWIFT transaction processing.
Improving SWIFT transaction processing

IBM Financial Transaction Manager for SWIFT Services is a fully certified SWIFT messaging interface (SWIFTNet FIN, Interact, FileAct and RMA) that is already capable of delivering the benefits in the changing world of SWIFT.

Start with a system designed with the availability required for the evolution to real-time SWIFT messaging. Then consolidate your redundant or end of life SWIFT messaging interface onto a single solution where each unit and their customers feel like the solution is just for them. Be ready to take advantage of emerging networks - Blockchain, Immediate Payments, Regional Networks - without changing the back office.
Full Featured

Delivers a single SWIFT messaging interface supporting all SWIFT interface qualifications within a flexible architecture based on open standards.
Ready for Alternative Payment Networks

Payments can traverse alternative payments networks – blockchain, faster payments, regional networks – in addition to SWIFT without changing the back office.
EAL5 Certified

Provides a more secure – secure zone by benefiting from EAL5 certified isolation when running on IBM Z servers.
Reduce Cost and Compliance Efforts

Lower costs and compliance effort by consolidating multiple business units into a highly resilient solution where each unit and their customers feel like the solution is still tailored to them.
Key Features
  • Function Rich
  • Flexible
  • Safe
  • Resilient
  • Transparent
We estimate we have seen at least a ten percent increase in revenue as new customers have come on board. IBM Financial Transaction Manager has given us the ability to handle that increased demand. Coen Egberink General Manager EBPI
