IBM Financial Transaction Manager for SWIFT Services is a fully certified SWIFT messaging interface (SWIFTNet FIN, Interact, FileAct and RMA) that is already capable of delivering the benefits in the changing world of SWIFT.

Start with a system designed with the availability required for the evolution to real-time SWIFT messaging. Then consolidate your redundant or end of life SWIFT messaging interface onto a single solution where each unit and their customers feel like the solution is just for them. Be ready to take advantage of emerging networks - Blockchain, Immediate Payments, Regional Networks - without changing the back office.