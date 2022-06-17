IBM Technology Expert Labs-Cloud is a professional services organization powered by an experienced team of IBM Cloud® specialists with deep technical expertise, valuable tools, and proven methodologies to architect and build IBM Cloud solutions.
Savings on migration to IBM Cloud.
Source: Representative metrics from prior client engagements.
Faster speed to outcomes on IBM Cloud.
IBM Technology Expert Labs – Cloud are the IBM Cloud platform services professionals. We only work in IBM Cloud. We know our cloud better than anyone else and we are here to help you on your journey, no matter where you’re starting from. Our team includes highly skilled technical professionals with the expertise to partner on IBM Cloud platform adoption and cloud-native applications projects.
Our team includes highly skilled technical professionals to partner on IBM Cloud projects. We support you in your business goals, whether that’s helping you respond quickly to migrate individual workloads to IBM Cloud, accelerate your cloud-native modernization or tune or harden your existing IBM Cloud solution, or provide guidance and enablement to your team to build your IBM Cloud competence, expertise and technical self-sufficiency.
IBM Technology Expert Labs - Cloud provides professional services in a simple offering framework of Architect and Build services, each offered in fixed increments and at fixed prices, available via your IBM seller or ordered directly from the IBM Cloud catalog. In addition, IBM Technology Expert Labs - Cloud offers a monthly subscription called Expertise Connect for clients who want ongoing IBM Cloud subject matter expertise to plan and guide their IBM Cloud adoption and build their in-house expertise.
Read how we helped our clients drive business value on IBM Cloud. Reach out to see what we can do for you.
The route to customer experience transformation is through the cloud.
Smarter data migration — from lift and shift to automate and transform.
Harry Rosen takes luxury menswear online with IBM Cloud.