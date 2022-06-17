Home Cloud IBM Cloud Expert Labs IBM Technology Expert Labs – Cloud
Trusted technical advisors helping you adopt the IBM Cloud platform
Contact IBM Technology Expert Labs
Two people looking at a tablet while standing in a server room with robot arms at work in the background
Overview

IBM Technology Expert Labs-Cloud is a professional services organization powered by an experienced team of IBM Cloud® specialists with deep technical expertise, valuable tools, and proven methodologies to architect and build IBM Cloud solutions.
Benefits By teaming with IBM Technology Expert Labs–Cloud, clients can improve the time to the value of their IBM Cloud investment by taking the guesswork, re-work and on-the-job learning out of adopting IBM Cloud technologies. We accelerate and enhance business outcomes with our experience, best practices and expertise. 40%

Savings on migration to IBM Cloud.  

Source: Representative metrics from prior client engagements.

 50%

Faster speed to outcomes on IBM Cloud.
Our team

IBM Technology Expert Labs – Cloud are the IBM Cloud platform services professionals. We only work in IBM Cloud. We know our cloud better than anyone else and we are here to help you on your journey, no matter where you’re starting from. Our team includes highly skilled technical professionals with the expertise to partner on IBM Cloud platform adoption and cloud-native applications projects.

 Our expertise

Our team includes highly skilled technical professionals to partner on IBM Cloud projects. We support you in your business goals, whether that’s helping you respond quickly to migrate individual workloads to IBM Cloud, accelerate your cloud-native modernization or tune or harden your existing IBM Cloud solution, or provide guidance and enablement to your team to build your IBM Cloud competence, expertise and technical self-sufficiency.
How we engage

IBM Technology Expert Labs - Cloud provides professional services in a simple offering framework of Architect and Build services, each offered in fixed increments and at fixed prices, available via your IBM seller or ordered directly from the IBM Cloud catalog. In addition, IBM Technology Expert Labs - Cloud offers a monthly subscription called Expertise Connect for clients who want ongoing IBM Cloud subject matter expertise to plan and guide their IBM Cloud adoption and build their in-house expertise.
Client stories

Read how we helped our clients drive business value on IBM Cloud. Reach out to see what we can do for you.

 American Airlines

The route to customer experience transformation is through the cloud.

 Syniti

Smarter data migration — from lift and shift to automate and transform.

 Digital shopping with a personal touch

Harry Rosen takes luxury menswear online with IBM Cloud.

Get started

Explore how IBM Technology Expert Labs – Cloud can help your enterprise leverage IBM Cloud.

 Contact us