TBC engaged IBM Expert Labs and IBM Business Partner Wipro (link resides outside ibm.com) to help develop the solution architecture. Wipro offers a full range of services to companies seeking to modernize their infrastructures. The solution the team designed for TBC includes an upgraded user interface (UI) featuring a full-service portal, along with an application layer and a containerized integration layer. The solution is available on desktop and mobile devices for both internal and external users.

The IBM Cloud Pak for Integration platform plays a key role in the new solution, providing TBC with specialized capabilities and AI-powered, automated deployment of integrations to connect a wide variety of business-critical applications. Among those integrations is one between Oracle ERP and Oracle Primavera solutions—two systems that do not integrate automatically. Using the IBM Cloud Pak for Integration solution, the team was able to create a custom integration between TBC’s two Oracle systems in just three months.

The team also used the IBM® Operational Decision Manager, IBM FileNet® Content Manager and IBM Business Automation Workflow components of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation to automate some of TBC’s key business tasks. The solution’s portal, for example, uses IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation products to simplify the way building licenses are granted. In the past, obtaining a license to build a new school was a complicated, multi-step process that required a great deal of paperwork.

Now, thanks to a comprehensive and dynamic set of business rules embedded in the new UI, the entire process is automated. Users simply enter the proposed dimensions for a new school and the portal automatically generates a list of the tasks and materials the project will require: everything from how many sinks to install to which permits are needed. Users work their way through the list, using the portal to connect to suppliers and contractors. Once all tasks are completed, the proposal is automatically submitted to the government for licensing approval.