BurdaForward partnered with IBM® Client Engineering and IBM Expert Labs on a pilot to see if gen AI could be applied to transform its product review and recommendations into a mobile and chat first experience. The company was looking for a scalable conversational AI solution that could cover more than 1,000 products.

Together, the team used the combination of IBM watsonx™ Assistant, IBM Watson® Discovery and IBM watsonx.ai™ to build conversational AI that advises customers on product questions in a semi-structured dialog and enables the purchase. The solution uses watsonx.ai to generate API request filters from natural language, and it uses watsonx.ai and watsonx Assistant to guide the dialog dynamically, reducing the modelling effort. And the solution is scalable to allow the onboarding of hundreds of products without complex action modelling.