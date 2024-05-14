For 24 years, Syniti, formerly known as Back Office Associates, has specialized in providing enterprise-scale data management and software-led services for some of the largest corporations in the world. “We focus on one thing and we do it really well, which is data,” says Rex Ahlstrom, Syniti’s Chief Strategy and Technology Officer. “Our solutions go beyond relying on technical experts to enable businesspeople and knowledge workers to engage with the software and drive business outcomes.”

Syniti offers its clients expertise across a broad range of large-scale industries, such as capital management, manufacturing, life sciences, pharmaceuticals and retailing. To manage data migration projects, the company created its own Syniti Knowledge Platform to streamline data journeys, increase efficiency and reduce data errors.

“Customers are on a data journey that spans the life of their business because data is constantly in transformation and moving between systems,” says Ahlstrom. “The Syniti Knowledge Platform is designed to be that unified, end-to-end platform.”

For most of Syniti’s history, it focused on on-premises data centers because that’s where large, multinational businesses hosted their computing resources. However, as cloud computing grew and more clients began moving databases and applications to the cloud, Syniti began expanding its software and services to support cloud migration.

A key product in Syniti’s portfolio is the SAP S/4HANA solution. Since a growing number of SAP customers are migrating workloads to the cloud, the SAP customer base represented a significant area of growth for Syniti.

In 2019, SAP offered Syniti the opportunity to market its software and services directly to SAP customers through the SAP Solution Extensions program. But in order to be listed in the SAP catalog, Syniti needed to have its own high-performance cloud migration platform operational by the end of the year.

Before committing to the SAP catalog, Syniti had to be sure that adding a comprehensive cloud solution was possible within this timeframe, and if so, determine the performance and pricing parameters. To meet the year-end deadline, Syniti launched an in-depth evaluation process to find a cloud provider that could meet its exacting performance criteria.

“We are essentially taking all of a company’s proprietary data and managing it in our cloud service and the risk associated with a breach — anything would be catastrophic,” says Ahlstrom. “As a major decision, we felt that we had to go where we felt we could get that level of management support that would be required to convince some of the largest companies in the world to leverage our cloud service.”