IBM Expertise Connect
Achieve long-term success through technical guidance customized to your unique environment
A trusted advisor throughout your journey with IBM technology

Unlock peak performance from your IBM products with IBM Expertise Connect. A designated specialist works with you in a continuous engagement model across your adoption journey, providing technical guidance every step of the way. 

Our experts tailor their approach to your unique setup, empowering you to make informed decisions and evolve your IBM solution.

Benefits

Mitigate IT risks

Gain assistance with planning migrations, upgrade projects and application updates.

 Be ready for go-live, peak load periods and other strategic IT events

Optimize performance, capacity and stability.

 Drive smarter tech decisions

Gain insights and best practices to avoid roadblocks and optimize your IBM technology usage.

 Empower your organization

Mentor your team to become IBM tech experts, boosting productivity and fostering innovation.

 Streamline your solution

Tackle interoperability challenges for a seamless IBM technology integration within your ecosystem.

 Become an AI powerhouse

Build and maintain a team with deep artificial intelligence (AI) expertise to unlock the full potential of IBM watsonx™ solutions.
We feel confident working hand in hand with IBM, the historical leader in the field. We also know that [the product] expertise can only be developed by IBM. David Matthey, Chapter Manager at Transactis Read the story
What we do for you

Your IBM expert starts the engagement by diving into your tech usage, challenges and goals. Together, you can prioritize a plan to unlock value fast.

Examples of activities include:

  • Script writing assistance
  • Technical orchestration recommendation
  • Capacity reviews
  • Project leadership
  • Review and sign off on architecture
  • Health assessments
  • Performance optimization recommendations
Take the next step

