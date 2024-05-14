"We feel confident working hand in hand with IBM, the historical leader in the field." affirms David Matthey. "We also know that Datapower expertise can only be developed by IBM.” To streamline all queries, Transactis has a single point of contact at IBM, the Technical Account Manager. Depending on the question, this manager mobilizes the top-notch experts from among the thousands of IBM engineers worldwide. "They work together to provide us with a solution, which is invaluable when multiple technologies are involved." emphasizes David Matthey. "This was the case when we had to reconnect Datapower to the mainframe. IBM quickly proposed a configuration solution that allows us to reconnect. So, when incidents do occur, they are rapidly corrected and do not recur."

In addition to optimal technical expertise, ensuring resilience and system performance, IBM Expertise Connect brings a high degree of agility to the company. "With our contacts in both France and the United States, we don't need to re-explain our environment or the use cases, which saves us time." emphasizes Bertrand Rinié. Expertise Connect may be viewed as an extension of the company, mastering both technical solutions and the corporate structure. For David Matthey, "Our contacts at IBM provide stability and facilitate the transfer of knowledge during personnel changes at Transactis. When I took up my position a few months ago, they immediately helped me understand what was at stake. I was able to ask questions, obtain rapid answers and concentrate on my core business tasks.

One last point: partnership flexibility.

"Contractually speaking, we have defined the level of support we require together with IBM, which is reviewed on a quarterly basis. I have to say that they are extremely flexible, and when our needs increase, IBM immediately adapts to the new situation." explains Bertrand Rinié. "Every six months, we conduct a review to modify the contract for the following years. When the contract was drawn up in 2019, the terms and conditions regarding time spent, governance, procedures, etc., were very well thought out. This has definitely been proven to work given the fact that the agreement is renewed yearly.”

The main indicator showing the effectiveness of this partnership is the steady, smooth increase in the number of customers and volumes managed. In the Instant Payment business, 146 million instant payments were managed in 2022, a number expected to more than double in 2023. This robust IS is calibrated to meet the demands of certain clients who wish to transition to instant payment systems in the near future. This should also enable Transactis to continue to expand in a new market: Europe.