Technical account management
Gain instant access to deep technical expertise with IBM® Expertise Connect
Illustration of hand holding up connected dots representing digital journey including play button, shopping cart, etc
Your trusted advisors

Expertise Connect gives the focused results you need through our Technical Account Managers (TAMs). TAMs familiarize themselves with your environment to provide personalized service, not generic solutions. They quickly become trusted advisors to our customers, who think of them almost as team members. These highly specialized subject matter experts bring the right skills, methodology and experience for successful cloud and cognitive solutions.
Use Cases
Architecture guidance Support your goals with a broad range of expert skills and guidance through all phases of design, deployment, operations and transformation.
Solution deployment Receive assistance on solution design and implementation. Improve the reliability and availability of your solutions.
Performance optimization Accelerate time to value for new technologies. Benefit from technical advice on modernization, cloud initiatives and platform adoption.
Risk mitigation Reduce business risk through access to deep technical expertise and best practices.

Benefits

Issue prevention

Avoid pitfalls with proactive guidance from subject matter experts.

 Flexibility

Access the resources you need with an adaptable, cost-effective approach.

 Mentorship

Learn from veterans in the field who cultivate your in-house skills and capacity.

 Accelerated time to value

Design, deploy and operate products and platforms more efficiently.

 Depth

Combine the depth of knowledge in IBM technologies and your environment.
Focused experts for focused success   Link to the Labs  

Allows for direct collaboration with IBM product development.

 Expert support  

Team up with highly specialized subject matter experts.

 Technical assets  

Gain access to templates and industry-specific scenarios.

 Dedicated collaborator

Expand your team with assigned technology and product experts.

 Progress tracking

Adapt with annual roadmap planning, quarterly reviews against plans and weekly status reports.
Speak with an expert

Have questions? Schedule a free 30-minute consultation.