Technical account management

Expertise Connect gives the focused results you need through our Technical Account Managers (TAMs). TAMs familiarize themselves with your environment to provide personalized service, not generic solutions. They quickly become trusted advisors to our customers, who think of them almost as team members. These highly specialized subject matter experts bring the right skills, methodology and experience for successful cloud and cognitive solutions.
Avoid pitfalls with proactive guidance from subject matter experts.
Access the resources you need with an adaptable, cost-effective approach.
Learn from veterans in the field who cultivate your in-house skills and capacity.
Design, deploy and operate products and platforms more efficiently.
Combine the depth of knowledge in IBM technologies and your environment.
Allows for direct collaboration with IBM product development.
Team up with highly specialized subject matter experts.
Gain access to templates and industry-specific scenarios.
Expand your team with assigned technology and product experts.
Adapt with annual roadmap planning, quarterly reviews against plans and weekly status reports.