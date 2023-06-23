How to improve your finance operation’s efficiency with generative AI

While you may have learned about generative artificial intelligence (AI), you may not know what it means for the future of Finance and Accounting (F&A). As the name suggests, it generates images, music, speech, code, video or text, while it interprets and manipulates preexisting data. For F&A leaders, this means that it may have the ability to transform financial data, such as business performance reports, commentary and narratives. Though AI adoption may seem daunting, the flexibility and scalability of emerging foundational models will most certainly accelerate AI adoption as enterprises are empowered to put AI to work at the strategic core of F&A processes.
As you encounter new generative AI solutions and unique AI foundation models for F&A, you may find yourself overwhelmed by all the options. It will be important for you to be selective and confident that the model you choose can effectively accelerate adoption and reduce time to value for your F&A use case overall.
Financial reporting narratives (as well as commentary) play a pivotal role in providing meaningful insights and contextual understanding of a company’s financial performance. Financial analysts craft these narratives currently, but this approach is time consuming. We must transform from manual processes (that require meticulous analysis, critical thinking and effective communication skills) to AI-powered processes that streamline and improve operational efficiency.
We recognize that companies often face several challenges when it comes to creating reports and narratives, including but not limited to:
Despite these challenges, we’re confident that strategically implementing generative AI in F&A will lead to improvements in productivity and streamline F&A operations.
For instance, we have illustrated how generative AI can improve cycle times when generating financial report narratives and commentary. Figure 1 shows financial processes that might have taken nearly two weeks to complete, and Figure 2 shows how those processes are now accelerated with the application of generative AI throughout, resulting in real-time commentary and narrative generation.
Instead of searching through a collection of F&A assets manually, you can harness AI and reduce the time it would take to gather or research the required insights (such as a company’s performance in relation to its competitors, key actions to take, probable analysts’ questions and the company’s response). AI analyzes financial statements, notes, disclosures and other and applicable data, then translates and interprets the data to provide context-rich answers to your questions. Figure 3 highlights ancillary benefits that conversational AI technology provides.
There are several advantages to leveraging generative AI for writing commentary and narratives to aid in financial reporting, such as:
While generative AI and other capabilities may be ready now, we recommend you approach it holistically and strategically when possible, assessing and exploring the right generative AI tech stack for deploying the most promising F&A tactics together with your peers (i.e., information technology). Figure 4 illustrates a preliminary tech stack (or architecture) for generative AI that accounts for the applications, models and infrastructure that you should consider to effectively deploy these new capabilities across your F&A organization.
As you consider implementing generative AI in your F&A function across your core processes, it’s crucial to understand that this technology is not a silver bullet. It will not solve all your problems or replace the need for human expertise. Instead, consider it as a tool that can augment and enhance the capabilities of your F&A team, leading to more efficient, accurate, insightful work that focuses on strategic initiatives that drive value for the business.
To increase business value, F&A practitioners must approach the application of generative AI with a clear understanding of their objectives and a well-defined roadmap. Here are some important considerations our F&A experts provided:
When you decide to introduce and implement generative AI at scale, IBM’s Center of Excellence for generative AI will help you pick the right AI toolkit to securely deploy trusted AI and leverage enterprise AI like IBM’s watsonx, our enterprise-ready AI and data platform, proprietary or third party models (or even a mix) based on your unique business challenges and goals. We can help you build a strategic roadmap for transformation, so generative AI can deliver immense business value and improve operational efficiency.
Explore more posts in this blog series, The Future of Finance with Generative AI, to learn more about how generative AI can help F&A professionals and streamline and enhance F&A functions.
What is generative AI, what are foundation models, and why do they matter?
Learn about six AI capabilities that drive world-class results from AI investments
Focus finance on developing and executing strategy