How to improve your finance operation’s efficiency with generative AI

While you may have learned about generative artificial intelligence (AI), you may not know what it means for the future of Finance and Accounting (F&A). As the name suggests, it generates images, music, speech, code, video or text, while it interprets and manipulates preexisting data. For F&A leaders, this means that it may have the ability to transform financial data, such as business performance reports, commentary and narratives. Though AI adoption may seem daunting, the flexibility and scalability of emerging foundational models will most certainly accelerate AI adoption as enterprises are empowered to put AI to work at the strategic core of F&A processes.

As you encounter new generative AI solutions and unique AI foundation models for F&A, you may find yourself overwhelmed by all the options. It will be important for you to be selective and confident that the model you choose can effectively accelerate adoption and reduce time to value for your F&A use case overall.

Financial reporting narratives (as well as commentary) play a pivotal role in providing meaningful insights and contextual understanding of a company’s financial performance. Financial analysts craft these narratives currently, but this approach is time consuming. We must transform from manual processes (that require meticulous analysis, critical thinking and effective communication skills) to AI-powered processes that streamline and improve operational efficiency.