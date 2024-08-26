How to streamline and enhance critical F&A functions with generative AI

Imagine the future of Finance and Accounting (F&A). In this future, your F&A function is cutting edge. Perhaps you are using a next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and an unmatched F&A planning platform that delivers advanced predictive analytics. You may have also deployed the latest cloud-native innovations and improved your operating expenses in the process. Your forward-looking, strategic CFO is driving AI efforts to enable proactive business insights across the enterprise, while streamlining business processes and optimizing financial performance. You’re equipped with holistic and unvarnished data, giving F&A an end-to-end view of your company’s full value chain (customers, suppliers, competitors, and front- and back-office operations). You sit at the forefront of innovation within your organization and are a catalyst for change. But now you’re tasked with driving enterprise-wide growth and driving digital transformation to help ensure your organization achieves operational excellence.

IBM Consulting brings industry expertise to help you understand how to derive value in specific workflows (such as record-to-report, lead-to-cash, procure-to-pay and others) by augmenting these processes with new AI capabilities. We can drive meaningful impact with the technology in core finance processes by streamlining tasks and revolutionizing the way F&A professionals work going forward. A recent IBV study about modernizing record-to-report with AI indicated that “organizations infusing AI into record-to-report generate 66% faster cycle time to process journal entries.”

Moreover, some Large Language Models (LLMs) can already research and summarize, translate and interpret, generate and create, comprehend and report, converse and engage based on the knowledge gained from massive datasets used by F&A. And there’s much more to consider (like regulatory constraints) in the process of rolling out generative AI.