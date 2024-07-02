We tapped into the minds of our very own F&A experts at IBM Consulting — the ones that know that how you help businesses make data-driven decisions indicates your ability to support future business. Our experts at IBM Consulting are taking a comprehensive look at generative AI for F&A and considering the need to balance risks (link resides outside ibm.com). We realize that outcomes will depend on how these models are trained (by F&A professionals together with their peers in information technology), and that some models may not be able to understand the context of certain F&A concepts, which could lead to inaccurate or misleading results.

A recent report published by IBM’s Institute for Business Value (IBV) specifies key actions in response to one of seven bets proposed. One action is implementing secure, AI-first intelligent workflows to run your enterprise. The paper, which touches on the idea that tech-led disruptions are accelerating (and that this is driven by generative AI), recommends that organizations implement these AI-driven workflows while ensuring that their AI training is transparent and open to continual critique. It suggests that organizations prioritize which F&A use cases should be augmented with their new foundation models, balancing across precision, risk, F&A stakeholder expectations and return on investment (ROI).

The promise of generative AI in F&A is grand, as indicated in a recent IBM study that found that executives expect that 48% of the staff across their organizations (including 34% of finance staff) will use generative AI to augment their daily tasks in the next year.