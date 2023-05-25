IBM Consulting unveils Center of Excellence for generative AI

IBM Consulting has established a Center of Excellence for generative AI. It stands alongside IBM Consulting’s existing global AI and Automation practice, which includes 21,000 data and AI consultants who have conducted over 40,000 enterprise client engagements. The Center of Excellence (CoE) already has more than 1,000 consultants with specialized generative AI expertise that are engaging with a global set of clients to drive productivity in IT operations and core business processes like HR or marketing, elevate their customer experiences and create new business models. Our CoE is ready to help accelerate our clients’ business transformations with enterprise-grade AI, including the newly announced IBM watsonx, as well as technology from our ecosystem of business partners.

The CoE is off to a fast start. In 2023 alone, IBM Consulting has interacted with more than 100 clients and completed dozens of engagements infusing generative AI alongside classical machine learning AI strategies. Examples include delivering AI-generated spoken sports commentary to millions of fans at The Masters, combining generative AI with IBM Watson® to verify the discovery of new applications of Mitsui Chemicals products and applying generative AI in the customer relationship process at Bouygues Telecom. In our early work applying foundation models, IBM Consulting has seen some clients experience up to 70% acceleration in time-to-value with foundation models, as compared to traditional AI approaches.

Generative AI has progressed quickly beyond experimentation; businesses are embracing it to improve customer service, seize new market opportunities and more. IDC1 estimates the AI Services market will grow from approximately USD36 billion USD in 2023 to approximately USD65 billion USD in 2026. At the same time, there are reasonable concerns about how to mitigate bias, manage data security, and factor in precision and risk. Our years of AI experience show us that getting to enterprise AI at scale requires a composable, multi-model strategy and a human-centric, principled approach.

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value survey2 found surveyed executives report their organizations are using generative AI in finance (34%), HR (41%), supply chain (45%), marketing and sales (40%), customer service (57%), and IT services and technology (63%). Generative AI can help automate routine tasks so workers can focus on higher value activities, augmenting staff with innovative capabilities like creative content and code creation, content summarization and search. Executives reported they expect nearly half (48%) of the staff in their organization will use generative AI to augment their daily tasks in the next year.