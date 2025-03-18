As artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) continue to advance, efficiently managing large documents has become essential for enhancing information retrieval in gen AI applications. Traditional methods of fixed-size chunking often struggle to maintain the structure of documents, resulting in a fragmented understanding and diminished effectiveness in retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications.

Agentic chunking offers a more flexible solution by using AI agents to dynamically divide text into manageable pieces while preserving coherence and context.