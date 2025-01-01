Home

IBM AI Agents

 Boost productivity with AI agents
Automate your complex workflows with AI agents and assistants
Experience real enterprise AI

Enterprise AI is built different and it is more than an add-on. Drive real enterprise productivity with AI that integrates deeper to automate complex workflows.

Benefits
Manage complex IT environments

Control diverse agent networks across complex technology stacks with our orchestration and integration expertise.
Build custom agents and assistants

Build and manage AI agents with our low-code studio, integrating seamlessly. Prebuilt agents boost time-to-value by 70%.
Orchestrate multiple agents and assistants

Deploy faster with prebuilt agents. Integrates with over 80 leading enterprise applications from Salesforce, Workday and Microsoft.

Explore our AI productivity solutions

Create breakthrough productivity with one of the industry's most comprehensive set of capabilities for helping businesses build, customize and manage AI agents and assistants. 
IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate

Build, deploy and manage AI agents and assistants to automate and accelerate your work.

AI consulting services

Transform your end-to-end business processes into agentic apps and help drive ROI with our AI experts and open ecosystem of partners.

IBM® watsonx.ai™

Develop, run and manage custom AI applications faster and easier with an integrated, collaborative, end-to-end and secure enterprise-grade developer studio.

IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant

Accelerate your developers' productivity and reduce time to market by harnessing generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) into your application lifecycle.

Client stories IBM AskHR

IBM saved 12,000 hours of data gathering and data-entry work in one quarter alone.

 Read D&B's story

D&B Ask Procurement and IBM watsonx™ deliver 360° supplier risk assessments with trusted data and AI.

 Read Avid Solution's story

Avid Solutions reduced project management errors by 10%.

 Read Avid Solution's story
Take the next step

Learn how to boost productivity with watsonx Orchestrate.

