Shalini Harkar Lead AI Advocate

Shalini is a Product Specialist and evangelist, PhD scholar in Applied AI, having prowess in building innovative AI solutions by leveraging cutting-edge AI & GenAI technology with a specific focus on scaling AI solutions. She is keenly

passionate about embracing AI based product adeptness and offer insights on AI trends and new technologies to influence strategies and solutions to align with organisational goals.

As a Lead AI Advocate, she is responsible for positioning the adoption of AI by showcasing IBM granite model’s & Watson X product capabilities for various use cases. Actively engaged in delivering technical content to embrace product adeptness and offer insights on AI trends and new technologies to influence strategies and solution.