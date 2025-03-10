AI agents make intelligent decisions and interact seamlessly with digital systems, requiring minimal human intervention. But what makes these agents truly intelligent? At their core, AI agents rely on a set of interconnected components that enable them to perceive their environment, process information, decide, collaborate, take meaningful actions and learn from their experience.

There are many types of AI agents with different capabilities, and the behavior of agents is governed by the AI agent architecture in which they operate.

On one end, reactive agents are simple reflex agents that respond instantly to stimuli, sometimes with actuators that allow them to interact with their environment. Model-based reflex agents use an internal model of the environment to enhance their decision-making. On the other end of the spectrum, proactive cognitive agents are capable of advanced reasoning and long-term planning. Some agents specialize in specific tasks and others are designed to lead other agents as a kind of “conductor” in an AI orchestration.

With that caveat, these are the primary components of artificial intelligence agents, each crucial for creating adaptive, intelligent systems.