What is AI agent development?

AI agent evaluation is the process of testing and validating agentic AI to make sure it fulfills its goals and performs as expected. It requires a testing or validation dataset that’s different from the training dataset and diverse enough to cover all possible test cases and reflect real-world scenarios.
Conducting tests in a sandbox or simulated environment can help pinpoint performance improvements early on and identify any security issues and ethical risks before deploying agents to actual users.
Like LLM benchmarks, AI agents also have a set of evaluation metrics. Common ones include functional metrics such as success rate or task completion, error rate and latency, and ethical metrics like bias and fairness score and prompt injection vulnerability. Agents and bots that interact with users are assessed according to their conversational flow, engagement rate and user satisfaction score.
After measuring metrics and analyzing test results, agent development teams can proceed with debugging algorithms, modifying agentic architectures, refining logic and optimizing performance.