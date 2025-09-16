What is AI agent development?

An agent’s blueprint is drafted during the design phase. This blueprint encompasses the architecture, workflows, integration and user experience.

For simple functions, such as customer support agents tracking orders in real time and providing customers with status updates, a single-agent architecture might suffice. But for complex tasks, a multi-agent system might be more suitable. In healthcare, for example, a multi-agent system can automate the complex workflows of drug discovery, with separate agents for exploring libraries of chemical compounds and summarizing medical research, and another generative AI (genAI) agent for generating new molecular designs.

The architecture helps determine the right type of AI agent and its components. It also aids in mapping out agentic workflows, including edge cases and error scenarios. For multi-agent ecosystems, communication protocols, orchestration and collaboration strategies must be taken into account.

If an agent will directly interact with users, enterprises can opt for an AI assistant interface similar to chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. They’ll also need a plan for integrating with other platforms and consider tool calling to access application programming interfaces (APIs), external plug-ins, customer data and other data sources for real-time information processing and dynamic decision-making.