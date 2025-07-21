What is a pretrained model?

Model training “teaches” a machine learning model to optimize performance on a training dataset of sample tasks relevant to eventual use cases. This training data must resemble real-world problems that the model will be tasked with, so the model can learn the data’s patterns and relationships in order to make accurate predictions on new data.

This learning process involves adjusting the parameters of a model, the weights and biases in the mathematical functions that make up their underlying machine learning algorithms. Such adjustments are intended to result in more accurate outputs.

Mathematically speaking, the goal of this process is to minimize a loss function that quantifies the error of model outputs. When the output falls beneath a certain threshold, the model is deemed “trained.” In reinforcement learning, the goal is reversed: the model’s parameters are optimized to maximize a reward function rather than minimize a loss function.

Model training entails a cycle of collecting and preprocessing data, feeding that training data to the model, measuring loss, optimizing parameters and testing performance on validation data. This workflow is repeated until satisfactory results are achieved. Training might also involve adjusting hyperparameters—structural choices that influence the learning process but are not themselves “learnable”—in a process called hyperparameter tuning.