What is question answering?

Evaluation metrics provide a standardized way to measure performance, enabling developers to identify areas for improvement and refine their models. By offering objective, quantifiable insights, these metrics go beyond subjective assessments and help clarify how effectively a QA system can answer questions.

Metrics play a crucial role in identifying the strengths and weaknesses of a QA system and guide developers in focusing their efforts on improving specific aspects of their systems.

By using consistent benchmarks, such as the Stanford Question Answering Dataset (SQuAD), researchers can assess how their models stack up against others in the field. These benchmarks not only promote fairness in comparisons but also track progress and highlight the most effective techniques for advancing QA technology.

Evaluation metrics help prevent overfitting, a common challenge in machine learning. By testing models on separate datasets, developers can verify that their systems generalize well to new, unseen data rather than memorizing the training set.

In addition, metrics can highlight the limitations of current systems. For instance, a model’s underperformance can signal areas that require further research. This continual pursuit of better scores encourages the development of more advanced QA models capable of handling increasingly complex tasks and datasets.

Reliability is another critical focus of evaluation metrics. They provide a means to validate the accuracy of a QA system's answers and minimize errors. Metrics also guide the iterative development of models by offering feedback on how well a system is performing and helping developers fine-tune its components for optimal results.

Different metrics serve different needs within QA systems. For example, some metrics focus on exact matches between answers, while others assess the degree of overlap between predicted and actual responses.

These distinctions help ensure that the evaluation process is tailored to specific requirements of various QA tasks and models.

Exact match (EM): This metric checks if the predicted answer exactly matches the correct answer. It is a strict metric that provides a good way to see if a model can get an answer correct.

F1-score: The F1-score is a balanced measure that considers both precision (how many predicted answers are correct) and recall (how many correct answers are found). It provides a single score that reflects a model's overall accuracy by accounting for both false positives and false negatives, making it more nuanced than exact match (EM), which only checks for perfect matches.

Relevance: Depending on the system's architecture and retriever, a model can assess how confident it is that a certain document is relevant to a query.

However, existing metrics might not fully capture the complexities of understanding and answering questions effectively.

Contextual understanding: While metrics can measure if a model gives a correct answer, they don't always show how well a system understands the totality of a question.

Reasoning and synthesis: Some question answering tasks require reasoning and synthesis of information from different parts of a text, which can be difficult to evaluate when using simple metrics.

Subjectivity : Some questions might have more than one correct answer, evaluation of these types of questions can be subjective.

No answer: In some datasets, there are questions that can't be answered based on the particular information and systems need to recognize this. Metrics have been developed to account for questions that have no answers.

Out-of-vocabulary words: Metrics might not fully capture the performance of systems dealing with words that are not in the system's vocabulary.

Despite these challenges, evaluation metrics remain essential for assessing the effectiveness of QA systems. They help developers determine how well a system answers questions and identify areas for improvement. Because QA models are trained on human-generated data, any inaccuracies or biases in the data can lead to biased answers, even if the model scores highly on evaluation metrics.

Another concern is the potential for models to "cheat" by exploiting statistical biases in datasets. For instance, a model might learn to associate specific keywords in a question with a particular answer span without genuinely understanding the query.

To address this issue, some datasets include questions written without allowing access to the corresponding source text during their creation. This approach reduces the likelihood of models relying on superficial patterns instead of meaningful comprehension.