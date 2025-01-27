What is tokenization?

Tokenization systems often include the following components:

1. A token generator that creates tokens through one of several techniques. These techniques can include different functions:

Mathematically reversible cryptographic functions that use powerful encryption algorithms that can be reversed with an associated encryption key.





One-way, nonreversible cryptographic functions, such as a hash function.





A random number generator to create random tokens, which is often considered one of the strongest techniques for generating token values.

2. A token mapping process that assigns the newly created token value to the original value. A secure cross-reference database is created to track the associations between tokens and the real data. This database is kept in a secure data store so that only authorized users can access it.

3. A token data store or token vault that holds the original values and their related token values. Data that is stored in the vault is often encrypted for greater security. The vault is the only location where a token is connected back to its original value.

4. An encryption key manager to track and secure any cryptographic keys used to encrypt the data in the vault, tokens in transit or other data and assets in the tokenization system.

Tokenization without a vault is also possible. Rather than storing sensitive information in a secure database, vaultless tokenization uses an encryption algorithm to generate a token from the sensitive data. The same algorithm can be used to reverse the process, turning the token back into the original data. Most reversible tokens do not require the original sensitive information to be stored in a vault.

When a third-party tokenization provider is used, the original sensitive data might be removed from an enterprise’s internal systems, moved to the third party’s storage and replaced with tokens. This substitution helps to mitigate the risk of data breaches within the enterprise. The tokens themselves are typically stored within the enterprise to streamline normal operations.