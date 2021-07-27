What are smart contracts on blockchain?

Smart contracts work by following simple “if/when…then…” statements that are written into code on a blockchain. A network of computers executes the actions when predetermined conditions are met and verified.

These actions might include releasing funds to the appropriate parties, registering a vehicle, sending notifications or issuing a ticket. The blockchain is then updated when the transaction is completed. That means the transaction cannot be changed, and only parties who have been granted permission can see the results.

Within a smart contract, there can be as many stipulations as needed to satisfy the participants that the task will be completed satisfactorily. To establish the terms, participants must determine how transactions and their data are represented on the blockchain, agree on the “if/when...then…” rules that govern those transactions, explore all possible exceptions and define a framework for resolving disputes.

Then, the smart contract can be programmed by a developer–although increasingly, organizations that use blockchain for business provide templates, web interfaces and other online tools to simplify structuring smart contracts.