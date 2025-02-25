IBM Sterling

Reliable, purpose-built solutions for optimizing your e-commerce order fulfillment and your B2B Data Exchange with customers and suppliers
Securing managed file transfer: Enhancing edge security and network visibility
B2B solutions built on extensive customer experience

Many organizations find it challenging to manage the volume and diversity of new customers and suppliers. IBM Sterling® solutions offer reliable connectivity, end-to-end visibility and real-time insights, transforming potential disruptions into opportunities for engagement, growth and profit, whether deployed on-premises, cloud-based or in a hybrid-cloud environment.

IBM Sterling focuses on:

  • Connectivity through diverse standards and protocols, enabling data conversion, validation and data transformation.
  • Visibility by offering comprehensive data insights at document, transaction and business levels, supporting efficient partner management with rapid onboarding.
  • Actionable workflows that help refine supply chain processes, quickly resolve issues and enhance transparency for sustainability goals, demonstrating progress toward commitments.
Data exchange

Modern, reliable B2B data exchange solutions built for demanding managed file transfer and B2B integration EDI workloads. These solutions are developed by IBM experts with decades of deep domain expertise.

 
Managed file transfer
Move over 1 million files per day with IBM Sterling® Secure File Transfer. Share documents and files of any type in a reliable and timely way.
B2B integration
Orchestrate workflows for data exchange, transforming data into various B2B standards and electronic data interchange (EDI) protocols with validation.
Supply chain

Supply chain solutions built to enhance efficiency and resilience, combining advanced order management and AI-driven insights. Discover how these tools can optimize fulfillment and drive sustainable practices.

 

 
IBM Sterling Order Management
Manage your omnichannel order fulfillment from a single point, track inventory in real time and provide diverse, customer-centric delivery options.
IBM supply chain consulting services
Use advanced analytics and AI to build sustainable supply chains, enabling clients to implement proactive, predictive operational strategies that drive growth and better decision-making.
Benefits
Connectivity

Use a wide range of standards and protocols for data conversion and validation, enabling smooth interactions with trading partners.
Visibility

Gain end-to-end data insights through intuitive dashboards, covering document, transaction and business levels to make informed decisions.
Partner management

Streamline the onboarding process and manage customers and business partners effectively within a robust business network.
Actionable workflows

Use orchestration tools to refine supply chain processes and resolve issues quickly with business rules, work queues and workflows.
Transparency

Enable goods-specific transparency across supply chain partners, allowing analytics by company, location, product movement and condition.
Sustainability goals

Enhance resiliency and transparency while showing progress on sustainability commitments, supported by advanced technologies such as blockchain.

Because IBM Sterling [Data Exchange] can handle the complexity of different data formats, we can be really confident that what we quote to the customer is what we’re going to deliver on. Olly Cruickshank Director of Product Management and Development DHL International GmbH When customer behavior changes, we need our [IBM Sterling Order Management] technology platform to react to that. A flexible architecture enables us to pivot and know where we're investing our time. Ope Bakare Vice President and Chief Enterprise Architect Hudson Bay/Saks Fifth Avenue Read the Hudson Bay story Our mission is about creating a personal experience and we've instituted massive platform changes with IBM ... that are much more individualized, localized and connected across channels and markets. Jim Cruickshank Vice President of Digital Development and Retail Technology Pandora Read the Pandora and IBM press release In practically every area, IBM [Sterling] Order Management outperformed all the other platforms we considered. Kier McIntyre Director of Direct to Consumer Technology Eileen Fisher Read the Eileen Fisher case study IBM offers us the robust B2B integration capabilities we need to keep millions of files flowing smoothly every month, and the scalability, flexibility and availability we need to continue our international growth. Ove Kolstad Technical Lead Manager for Managed File Transfer Nets
