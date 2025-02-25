Many organizations find it challenging to manage the volume and diversity of new customers and suppliers. IBM Sterling® solutions offer reliable connectivity, end-to-end visibility and real-time insights, transforming potential disruptions into opportunities for engagement, growth and profit, whether deployed on-premises, cloud-based or in a hybrid-cloud environment.
IBM Sterling focuses on:
Modern, reliable B2B data exchange solutions built for demanding managed file transfer and B2B integration EDI workloads. These solutions are developed by IBM experts with decades of deep domain expertise.
Supply chain solutions built to enhance efficiency and resilience, combining advanced order management and AI-driven insights. Discover how these tools can optimize fulfillment and drive sustainable practices.
Use a wide range of standards and protocols for data conversion and validation, enabling smooth interactions with trading partners.
Gain end-to-end data insights through intuitive dashboards, covering document, transaction and business levels to make informed decisions.
Streamline the onboarding process and manage customers and business partners effectively within a robust business network.
Use orchestration tools to refine supply chain processes and resolve issues quickly with business rules, work queues and workflows.
Enable goods-specific transparency across supply chain partners, allowing analytics by company, location, product movement and condition.
Enhance resiliency and transparency while showing progress on sustainability commitments, supported by advanced technologies such as blockchain.
Get started with a product tour or book a meeting with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from IBM Sterling solutions.