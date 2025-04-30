Explore IBM webMethods B2B
Choosing the right EDI solution provider is crucial for a strong B2B integration strategy. IBM EDI solutions support all major EDI standards and offer seamless any-to-any data transformation.
Boost productivity by freeing up IT staff and streamlining business processes with reliable EDI transaction processing. This reduces the impact of outages, which results in less lost employee time.1
Onboard new trading partners more quickly, accelerating time to value and enabling full engagement 1.5 weeks sooner. Scale your B2B activities to match your business's pace.1
Enhance customer satisfaction ratings from both upstream and downstream partners. Faster resolutions in order processing drive customer retention and increase revenues.1
Deliver documents twice as fast. Given the tight timeline, speed can have multiplied positive business outcomes.1
IBM offers modern and reliable B2B integration software solutions built for demanding workloads, with EDI and B2B API business document routing and transformation for any-to-any data exchange.
With IBM, you can extend B2B integration capabilities with APIs to support emerging customer mandates and real-time transaction processing.
B2B integration with EDI and APIs
IBM EDI and B2B API solutions fit any IT strategy, offering on-premises software, containerized hybrid-cloud options and SaaS models that can be self-managed, managed by an IT partner or managed by IBM. With over 66% of supply chain transactions supported by EDI solutions, selecting a reliable, scalable and extensible platform is critical to address your integration challenges.
Modernizing EDI with API integration
Augmenting the power of EDI integration with API capabilities within the same system helps to mitigate risk and capture new opportunities. A unified hybrid solution that combines the power of EDI services and API functionality eliminates complexity and builds supply chain resiliency—for you and your trading partners.
