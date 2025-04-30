Supply Chain/Automation line-style infinity illustration

Electronic data interchange (EDI) and B2B API solutions

B2B integration with your customer, suppliers and trading partners

Enhance mission-critical EDI and API data exchanges within an efficient iPaaS infrastructure capable of integrating MFT, applications and events.
Accelerate and simplify onboarding of new customers, suppliers or other trading partners with our highly reliable VAN.

Simplify and optimize your EDI and B2B API transactions with IBM's market-leading Saas solution for secure, reliable, seamless B2B data exchanges.

Secure your B2B integration with proven, reliable EDI software built to support on-premises or hybrid-cloud containerized software deployments.

B2B integration with EDI and APIs

Choosing the right EDI solution provider is crucial for a strong B2B integration strategy. IBM EDI solutions support all major EDI standards and offer seamless any-to-any data transformation.

Watch the recent AI + B2B integration webinar on demand  

 
59% Fewer unplanned outages

Boost productivity by freeing up IT staff and streamlining business processes with reliable EDI transaction processing. This reduces the impact of outages, which results in less lost employee time.1

 55% Faster partner onboarding

Onboard new trading partners more quickly, accelerating time to value and enabling full engagement 1.5 weeks sooner. Scale your B2B activities to match your business's pace.1

 49% Higher customer satisfaction

Enhance customer satisfaction ratings from both upstream and downstream partners. Faster resolutions in order processing drive customer retention and increase revenues.1

 48% Faster document delivery

Deliver documents twice as fast. Given the tight timeline, speed can have multiplied positive business outcomes.1

A complete solution for EDI needs

IBM offers modern and reliable B2B integration software solutions built for demanding workloads, with EDI and B2B API business document routing and transformation for any-to-any data exchange.

IBM webMethods B2B
This reliable EDI and B2B API data exchange solution is part of an integrated platform as a service (iPaaS). It allows for consistent integration of not only B2B EDI transactions with APIs, but also application integration, managed file transfer (MFT) and events management.
IBM Sterling B2B Integration Value-Added Network
This industry-leading business network automates the connecting and routing of your B2B EDI transactions. It complements IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite, third-party EDI software, or in-house EDI mapping software and is included with IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS.
IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS
A leading cloud-based B2B integration platform designed to streamline EDI and B2B API transactions. Flexible deployment options include self, partner, or IBM-managed configurations, complemented by IBM’s industry-leading VAN and advanced integration features.
IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite
This leading B2B Integration Suite offers hybrid cloud software for seamless deployment on-premise or in the cloud. Its four customizable software components optimize your mission-critical EDI interactions with your customers, suppliers, distributors and other trading partners.

Connecting data for unified collaboration

With IBM, you can extend B2B integration capabilities with APIs to support emerging customer mandates and real-time transaction processing.
B2B integration with EDI and APIs Modernizing EDI with API integration

Real-world success stories

Learn how Formica boosted their B2B transaction volumes by nearly 40% with an improved EDI platform.

See how Li & Fung handles 1.5 million transactions an hour by standardizing workflows with EDI.

Discover how Saint-Gobain saved 92% costs per line order by automating manual data entry with EDI processes.

Take the next step

