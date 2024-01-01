Easily and rapidly connect with any trading partner. No more delays onboarding new customers, suppliers, distributors or other partners because your tech doesn’t match up. Engage with your B2B partners on their terms whether it’s brand new, old-school, or incredibly complex. Business documents—such as purchase orders, invoices and shipping notices—can be securely and reliably transferred.

Flexible deployment

Deploy on-premises or on the cloud infrastructure of your choice. If you do choose to deploy in the cloud, you can save time on hardware and infrastructure setup and maintenance.