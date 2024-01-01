Easily and rapidly connect with any trading partner. No more delays onboarding new customers, suppliers, distributors or other partners because your tech doesn’t match up. Engage with your B2B partners on their terms whether it’s brand new, old-school, or incredibly complex. Business documents—such as purchase orders, invoices and shipping notices—can be securely and reliably transferred.
Flexible deployment
Deploy on-premises or on the cloud infrastructure of your choice. If you do choose to deploy in the cloud, you can save time on hardware and infrastructure setup and maintenance.
Read the IBM webMethods B2B solution brief
Read the modernizing B2B integration white paper
Find all the assets associated with a single partner in just a few clicks—with all your data securely stored in the cloud.
With support for over 17,000 document types, you are free to define communication channels, maintain document processing, and routing information.
Manage partners and transactions with end-to-end visibility and eliminate bottlenecks before they become showstoppers.
Our B2B integration pricing is simple and flexible so you can change plans and pay for what you need and use.
The IBM® webMethods integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a unified, AI-enabled enterprise integration platform that transcends geographies, clouds, hybrid environments, integration patterns, and more. It’s a new type of solution altogether that integrates your entire enterprise.
Connect to any application, including legacy systems, on-premises software, custom applications, SaaS apps or IoT devices. Our fully supported connectors help ensure backward compatibility expediting new B2B transaction deployments.
Have 24 x 7 real-time access to your B2B data and make changes when needed—no more queues, tickets and waiting time.
Complex supply chains often lead to inefficiencies and errors. Automate order management and supplier-related communications.
Traditional partner onboarding processes can take days or weeks. Our solution allows you to create and populate partner profiles for onboarding in minutes.
Manual partner management can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Provide secure access for partners to manage contact details and communication preferences.
Some customers and partners prefer APIs for time sensitive transactions or to support deeper application integration. Easily modernize your B2B integration to support both electronic data interchange (EDI) and B2B API transactions on the same platform.
Keep your B2B and MFT close. IBM webMethods offers managed file transfer in the cloud so you can perform secure, encrypted and governed file transfers with analytics and reporting.
IBM Sterling B2B Integration Value-Added Network (VAN)
Get immediate access to more than 3 million preconnected businesses, which can accelerate onboarding and improve the reliability of your B2B transactions. This industry-leading business network automates the connecting, delivering and routing of your B2B EDI and API transactions. The IBM Sterling® B2B integration VAN is a good complement to organizations using IBM webMethods B2B.
The webMethods topic group on the IBM TechXchange community is a great place to learn and share ideas, benchmarks, best practices and lessons learned with other webMethods users.