Accelerate and streamline mission-critical B2B data exchanges with reliable electronic data interchange (EDI) and B2B API data transfers
Illustration of a platform for B2B transactions which combines electronic data interchange with APIs
Be the partner everyone wants to work with

Easily and rapidly connect with any trading partner. No more delays onboarding new customers, suppliers, distributors or other partners because your tech doesn’t match up. Engage with your B2B partners on their terms whether it’s brand new, old-school, or incredibly complex. Business documents—such as purchase orders, invoices and shipping notices—can be securely and reliably transferred. 

Flexible deployment

Deploy on-premises or on the cloud infrastructure of your choice. If you do choose to deploy in the cloud, you can save time on hardware and infrastructure setup and maintenance.  

 
Benefits Gain a 360° view into your partner network

Find all the assets associated with a single partner in just a few clicks—with all your data securely stored in the cloud.

 Transact with ease and trust

With support for over 17,000 document types, you are free to define communication channels, maintain document processing, and routing information.

 Monitor transactions from end to end

Manage partners and transactions with end-to-end visibility and eliminate bottlenecks before they become showstoppers.  

 Pay as you grow

Our B2B integration pricing is simple and flexible so you can change plans and pay for what you need and use.
webMethods iPaas

The IBM® webMethods integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a unified, AI-enabled enterprise integration platform that transcends geographies, clouds, hybrid environments, integration patterns, and more. It’s a new type of solution altogether that integrates your entire enterprise.

 Read the white paper
Features Complete application connectivity for B2B transactions

Connect to any application, including legacy systems, on-premises software, custom applications, SaaS apps or IoT devices. Our fully supported connectors help ensure backward compatibility expediting new B2B transaction deployments.

 Gain control of your B2B data

Have 24 x 7 real-time access to your B2B data and make changes when needed—no more queues, tickets and waiting time. 

 Automate partner transactions

Complex supply chains often lead to inefficiencies and errors. Automate order management and supplier-related communications.

 Partner onboarding and management

Traditional partner onboarding processes can take days or weeks. Our solution allows you to create and populate partner profiles for onboarding in minutes.

 Partner self-service portal

Manual partner management can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Provide secure access for partners to manage contact details and communication preferences.

 API-driven B2B integration

Some customers and partners prefer APIs for time sensitive transactions or to support deeper application integration. Easily modernize your B2B integration to support both electronic data interchange (EDI) and B2B API transactions on the same platform.

 Managed file transfer (MFT) as a service

Keep your B2B and MFT close. IBM webMethods offers managed file transfer in the cloud so you can perform secure, encrypted and governed file transfers with analytics and reporting.
Learn with your community

The webMethods topic group on the IBM TechXchange community is a great place to learn and share ideas, benchmarks, best practices and lessons learned with other webMethods users.

  • Direct engagement with IBM subject matter experts
  • Tips and tricks from your industry peers
  • News, announcements and enhancement details
 Join the community
Next steps
