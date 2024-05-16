Home Business automation Sterling B2B Integration VAN IBM Sterling B2B Integration Value-Added Network (VAN)
Trusted, reliable business network which automates the connecting, delivering, and routing of your B2B EDI transactions
Exterior view of a skyscraper

*Current 75% promotional discount thru Oct 31st 2024. Click "Buy now" for promotion details.

Why choose IBM Sterling B2B Integration VAN?

IBM Sterling B2B Integration Value-Added Network (VAN) is part of the IBM Sterling Data Exchange Portfolio of solutions that supports EDI transactions, allowing you to reliably exchange structured data with your customers, suppliers, distributors, or other trading partners. B2B Integration VAN is flexible and can serve as a conduit for the data exchange software of your choice such as IBM B2B Integration software or 3rd party EDI middleware, easily connecting you to over 3.1 million pre-existing EDI trading partners globally.

This value-added network is intended for organizations who have their own EDI mapping and translation capabilities. 

  • Up to 55% faster to onboard new partners1
  • Up to 35% faster revenue recognition2
  • 59% less unplanned outages3

 
Benefits Connections simplified

Rapidly onboard and connect with new customers and partners, taking advantage of the over 3.1 million business reachable via the IBM global network. 

 

 Greater visibility

Track, search for, and view the status of documents you exchange thru the VAN.

 Domain expertise

Tap into IBM’s long-standing experience in EDI data exchange to help manage, support and maintain your B2B connections.  

 Flexibility

Compatibility for EDI transactions with IBM Sterling B2B Integration software and most 3rd party software make this network a flexible base for your B2B integration solutions.  

 Resiliency

IBM keeps you up-to-date with the latest security protections, scalability, and reliability capabilities. Customers report 59% less unplanned outages.1
Features
  • Secure protocol-based document routing and delivery
  • Support for industry and technical standards
  • Track and trace visibility
  • Dynamic routing enabling trade with any entity already on the network, with no additional configuration required
  • Easy configuration of new trading partners with a few clicks
  • 24x7 support with access to a highly experienced support team via phone, email and our support portal               
Add-ons IBM Sterling B2B API Gateway

Extends the B2B transaction capabilities of IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS to support API, EDI as well as hybrid transactions. Featuring comprehensive API management, robust security, data transformation, analytics and monitoring, and a developer portal.

 Watch the video IBM Sterling Transaction Manager

Provides a user-friendly web portal that automates manual B2B transactions. This helps save time and money by reducing errors, cutting costs and improving customer satisfaction with non-EDI suppliers, customers and other trading partners.

 Explore Transaction Manager IBM Sterling Document Conversion Services

IBM Sterling Document Conversion Services converts non-structured documents such as fax, emails and PDFs into an EDI or other structured format, offering an electronic alternative to inefficient manual transactions.

 

 Explore Document Conversion Services
How to buy

Get started with secure connectivity, document tracking visibility, analytics dashboards and more in the cloud.

IBM Sterling B2B Integration Value-Added-Network (VAN)

Starting at USD 200.00* for 200 Kilo characters/month

Resources What is EDI?

Learn more about what electronic data exchange (EDI) is, how it works, its benefits, and how to implement.

 EDI with APIs makes supply chain sense

Read three suggestions to help build a unified platform that combines the power of EDI and API, eliminates complexity, and makes supply chain sense for you and your trading partners.

 IDC Study: The Business Value of IBM Sterling Data Exchange

See how secure, reliable digital connections to your customers and your other business trading partners can significantly reduce costs and accelerate revenue.

 The strategic role of APIs with EDI

The future of EDI: An IBM point of view

By modernizing B2B integration – complementing EDI with blockchain, IOT and AI – you can achieve supply chain excellence.

 IBM Sterling Data Exchange

Explore the webinar series across a variety of current B2B integration topics.

Take the next step

Talk with an IBM expert who can help you transform your business networks with B2B collaboration solutions.

Footnotes

1,2,3 IDC Business Value of IBM Sterling Data Exchange Study; September 2023,  Simon Ellis, Mathew Marden