IBM Sterling B2B Integration Value-Added Network (VAN) is part of the IBM Sterling Data Exchange Portfolio of solutions that supports EDI transactions, allowing you to reliably exchange structured data with your customers, suppliers, distributors, or other trading partners. B2B Integration VAN is flexible and can serve as a conduit for the data exchange software of your choice such as IBM B2B Integration software or 3rd party EDI middleware, easily connecting you to over 3.1 million pre-existing EDI trading partners globally.

This value-added network is intended for organizations who have their own EDI mapping and translation capabilities.