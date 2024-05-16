IBM Sterling B2B Integration Value-Added Network (VAN) is part of the IBM Sterling Data Exchange Portfolio of solutions that supports EDI transactions, allowing you to reliably exchange structured data with your customers, suppliers, distributors, or other trading partners. B2B Integration VAN is flexible and can serve as a conduit for the data exchange software of your choice such as IBM B2B Integration software or 3rd party EDI middleware, easily connecting you to over 3.1 million pre-existing EDI trading partners globally.
This value-added network is intended for organizations who have their own EDI mapping and translation capabilities.
Rapidly onboard and connect with new customers and partners, taking advantage of the over 3.1 million business reachable via the IBM global network.
Track, search for, and view the status of documents you exchange thru the VAN.
Tap into IBM’s long-standing experience in EDI data exchange to help manage, support and maintain your B2B connections.
Compatibility for EDI transactions with IBM Sterling B2B Integration software and most 3rd party software make this network a flexible base for your B2B integration solutions.
IBM keeps you up-to-date with the latest security protections, scalability, and reliability capabilities. Customers report 59% less unplanned outages.1
Extends the B2B transaction capabilities of IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS to support API, EDI as well as hybrid transactions. Featuring comprehensive API management, robust security, data transformation, analytics and monitoring, and a developer portal.
Provides a user-friendly web portal that automates manual B2B transactions. This helps save time and money by reducing errors, cutting costs and improving customer satisfaction with non-EDI suppliers, customers and other trading partners.
IBM Sterling Document Conversion Services converts non-structured documents such as fax, emails and PDFs into an EDI or other structured format, offering an electronic alternative to inefficient manual transactions.
Get started with secure connectivity, document tracking visibility, analytics dashboards and more in the cloud.
IBM Sterling B2B Integration Value-Added-Network (VAN)
Starting at USD 200.00* for 200 Kilo characters/month
*Current 75% promotional discount thru Oct 31st 2024. Click "Buy now" for promotion details.
Learn more about what electronic data exchange (EDI) is, how it works, its benefits, and how to implement.
Read three suggestions to help build a unified platform that combines the power of EDI and API, eliminates complexity, and makes supply chain sense for you and your trading partners.
See how secure, reliable digital connections to your customers and your other business trading partners can significantly reduce costs and accelerate revenue.
{If the resource title is too long or not descriptive enough, write a short headline in sentence case that better summarizes it. Try to use the same format for all resource headlines in this section.}
By modernizing B2B integration – complementing EDI with blockchain, IOT and AI – you can achieve supply chain excellence.
Explore the webinar series across a variety of current B2B integration topics.
Trusted, multi enterprise cloud-based business network to streamline, automate and fully digitize B2B transactions, augmenting the power of EDI with API capabilities.
Focus on workflow orchestration that accompanies the exchange of data, including data transformation into a variety of B2B standards and protocols and validation.
1,2,3 IDC Business Value of IBM Sterling Data Exchange Study; September 2023, Simon Ellis, Mathew Marden