Home Business automation Sterling Sterling B2B Integration SaaS IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS 
IBM’s premier cloud based (SaaS) B2B integration platform built to optimize your EDI and B2B API transactions.  Flexible to support self-managed, partner-managed or IBM-managed deployments. 
Try it for free Read the solution brief
IBM Sterling B2B Integration illustration
Frictionless connectivity, scalability and insights

IBM Sterling® B2B Integration SaaS, formerly known as IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network, is part of the IBM Sterling Data Exchange portfolio of solutions. It is a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to efficiently connect and exchange data with their customers, suppliers, distributors and other trading partners using electronic data interchange (EDI) formats or application programming interfaces (APIs). It provides real-time visibility into critical business documents such as purchase orders, invoices and shipping notices. Automated document processing and analytics and reporting tools help businesses make data-driven decisions.

The platform offers a range of integration options to help businesses connect with their existing systems and applications, and a range of security and compliance features to protect data and comply with industry requirements while meeting even the most demanding service level agreement requirements.
IDC Business Value of IBM Sterling Data Exchange solutions
Why choose IBM? Compare features and pricing 383%

average three-year ROI.1

 55%

faster to onboard new partners.1

 59%

fewer unplanned outages.1
Benefits Simplified connections

The platform enables rapid onboarding and connection with new customers and partners, offering access to more than 3.1 million businesses in our network. Integrating API and EDI connections on the same platform significantly simplifies your B2B operations.

 Visibility

Natural language AI queries give business users clear visibility into data and transaction status. The platform's customizable automated alerts allow your business to efficiently manage by exception, saving time.

 Partner management

In the Premium edition's managed service option, IBM handles the onboarding and maintenance of customer and partner connections, allowing you to concentrate on your business operations.

 Flexibility

The platform's IBM-managed or self-service options offer the flexibility to customize the system, aligning it with your IT resources and needs.

 Resiliency

As a SaaS offering, the system ensures modernization is continuously integrated. IBM keeps your operations up-to-date with the latest in security protections, scalability, and reliability features.
Case studies Hendrickson USA

Hendrickson USA fuels real-time transactions with a new B2B API gateway, a hybrid approach to connecting customers within a single business network.

Saint Gobain

Saint-Gobain has reshaped their supply chain processes with automation and has reduced costs, improved operational efficiency and streamlined manual processes.

The Master Lock Company

The Master Lock Company is accelerating global growth with an efficient, cost-effective trading partner integration in the cloud.

Our B2B transaction volume is increasing, which is good, but we'd be hard-pressed to handle the growth without Sterling Supply Chain Business Network. With our old system, we would have had to at least double the staff to support this growth. Driving Strategic Value with IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network An IDC White Paper Sponsored by IBM Access the report Moving to the cloud was a big factor in picking IBM—[we] needed a confident partner to deliver against the timeline and consolidate our EDI network to be a supply chain business network. Dana Incorporated Read the case study
Peer review recognition 
Find out why IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS has been named a Leader in the G2 Summer Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Fall, Mid-market and Enterprise Grid 2023 reports. Read the report
Resources The Business Value of IBM Sterling Data Exchange

Discover how secure customer connections yield a 383% ROI, whether through MFT, EDI, or API integration.

 Boosting supply chain visibility with AI

Pinpoint issues without IT and streamline supply chains by swiftly correlating related documents with Business Transaction Intelligence.

 The strategic role of APIs with EDI

Learn why a hybrid era of API-EDI for B2B transactions has arrived, and why it’s important to be able to perform with both technologies.

 Modern B2B integration for supply chain resiliency

Avoid supply chain disruptions with a reliable digital B2B network. Learn how B2B integration improves efficiencies and resiliency.
Related products

The IBM B2B Integration SaaS platform is a part of the IBM Sterling Data Exchange family of offerings.

 Sterling B2B Integration Suite

Trusted, multi-enterprise hybrid cloud or on-premises software that augments the power of EDI to streamline and fully digitize B2B transactions.

 IBM Sterling® B2B Integration Value-added Network

Automate the connecting, delivering, and routing of your B2B EDI transactions with a trusted, reliable business network.
Take the next step

Get a closer look at IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS and how it can help streamline, automate and fully digitize transactions.

 Start a free trial
More ways to explore Documentation Resources
Footnotes

 IDC Business Value Snapshot of IBM Sterling Data Exchange Study; Simon Ellis, Mathew Marden Publisher, September 2023