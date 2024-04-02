IBM Sterling® B2B Integration SaaS, formerly known as IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network, is part of the IBM Sterling Data Exchange portfolio of solutions. It is a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to efficiently connect and exchange data with their customers, suppliers, distributors and other trading partners using electronic data interchange (EDI) formats or application programming interfaces (APIs). It provides real-time visibility into critical business documents such as purchase orders, invoices and shipping notices. Automated document processing and analytics and reporting tools help businesses make data-driven decisions.

The platform offers a range of integration options to help businesses connect with their existing systems and applications, and a range of security and compliance features to protect data and comply with industry requirements while meeting even the most demanding service level agreement requirements.