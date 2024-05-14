With frustrations increasing across the organization, Catlin issued a request for proposal to learn about other vendors’ supply chain network solutions. “I was pleased and surprised that IBM came in very competitively with offerings that featured much cleaner, easier-to-navigate online tools than those of our previous vendor’s. Even nontechnical businesspeople could use and benefit from them,” says Catlin.

“IBM also brought global reach to the table,” he adds. “That was hugely important to us.”

Formica Group selected IBM Sterling® Supply Chain Business Network Premium managed services, which provide security-rich, cloud-based connectivity across trading networks with personalized support. The offering includes the Business Transaction Intelligence feature, which empowers business users with real-time insights, deeper visibility and discrepancy alerts. By capitalizing on AI, their business can facilitate faster and better decision-making to help mitigate supply chain disruptions.

Within six months of the contract signing, Formica Group went live with the service. Catlin worked with IBM to accommodate more than 80 data formats and integrate ERP and other back-end systems running on Formica Group’s private cloud infrastructure.

“We had a great implementation team from IBM; I really can’t say enough nice things about those folks. How many projects can you truthfully say come in on time, on budget and to the original scope? And we did it with no disruption to our business,” says Catlin.

With Supply Chain Business Network Premium services, the IBM project executive coordinates the efforts of communications, mapping, testing and other Supply Chain Business Network teams that are involved in bringing new B2B partners onboard, freeing Catlin from micromanaging global onboarding integrations. He and his colleagues also have more time to better serve existing partners and foster relationships with new ones. He also plans to take advantage of IBM’s global scalability and support to integrate Formica Group’s worldwide suppliers into the system.

In addition, with the Business Transaction Intelligence feature, Formica Group business users can access a user-friendly, self-service portal that lets them view B2B transactions across the order to delivery lifecycle. “They are really pleased that they can use natural language searches and can actually find the information they’re looking for,” comments Catlin.

With greater network visibility, accounts receivable, customer service and other LOB teams can also work more fluidly with each other and trading partners. “For instance, if a customer calls to ask about the status of their purchase order, the rep can log in to the portal, see if the order has arrived, and if it has, what time it was transmitted and where it is,” explains Catlin. “That wasn’t possible before, and now it’s routine.”