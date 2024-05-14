The company needed to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and streamline manual processes. And it needed an automated solution to accomplish this. Customer service representatives (CSRs) were being bogged down by manual order entry processes and felt bombarded by requests for bills of loading, shipment tracking and invoices.

The company was also looking to onboard customers faster, simplify ordering by offering complementary vendor products, improve ordering efficiency for large customers and deploy an electronic data interchange (EDI) solution that could provide a competitive advantage to attract more customers and vendors.

Saint-Gobain also wanted this solution to be secure and cloud-based.

Shelby says that before he was promoted into his eBusiness role, he was a CSR at Saint-Gobain. He points out that he had to manually take orders over the phone, enter them and take calls to provide tracking information or address requests to provide customer documents such as invoices. He describes this process as being inefficient and slow. It was his personal experience that helped drive the need to find a more efficient EDI solution.