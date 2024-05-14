The Master Lock Company

Based on its positive experiences with the IBM Sterling Gentran platform, TMLC decided to migrate its EDI platform to IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network—a security-rich, cloud-based solution for trading partner integration.

“One of the biggest benefits of migrating our EDI to IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network is the fact that we no longer have to dedicate full-time resources to activities such as EDI mapping,” comments Rekau. “When we need to bring a new trading partner onboard, we simply submit our requirements to IBM and the majority of the work is done for us: we only need to validate that the integration works in the expected way.”

IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network is enriched with IBM Sterling Business Transaction Intelligence, which provides cognitive analytics capabilities to help businesses gain deeper insight into EDI processes using visual reports and queries written in natural language.

“If one of our EDI transactions fails for any reason, IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network sends us an alert, which is valuable on a tactical level because it helps us start to pinpoint the underlying cause straight away,” explains Rekau. “With IBM Sterling Business Transaction Intelligence, we can dig deeper into our EDI data to identify patterns that wouldn’t otherwise be obvious. As well as building a scorecard to track our performance against internal service-level level agreements [SLAs] with the business, we have set up reports that highlight trading partners with higher-than-average error rates.”

She adds: “If we send incorrect order acknowledgments to a customer, we’re exposed to the risk of financial penalties. Because IBM Sterling Business Transaction Intelligence is so user-friendly, our customer compliance team can now see the status of orders, shipments and payments in real time without any assistance from the EDI team—helping us successfully dispute chargebacks for data issues that were not our fault.”

As it extends its operations into countries around the world, TMLC must stay on top of a wide variety of local requirements for electronic invoicing. IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network Premium includes IBM Sterling E-Invoicing, a platform that enables businesses to exchange these documents in an automated, compliant and fully auditable way.

“The Master Lock Company was an early adopter of IBM Sterling E-Invoicing,” Rekau comments. “IBM continually adapts the platform as laws and integration standards change—significantly reducing the complexity of our international operations.”

Today, 95 percent of all TMLC’s EDI orders are processed via IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network with no manual intervention from the EDI team.

“Our migration from IBM Sterling Gentran to IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network was a seamless, straightforward process, and the IBM team did a fantastic job—particularly when it came to moving over our European trading partners,” adds Rekau. “We always know we can depend on IBM to jump on a request when we need their help, and we really value the responsiveness of their support.”