Home Business automation Sterling Gentran IBM Gentran

Built on an open architecture, which permits your IT personnel to install and configure components using common features and functions

Enable security-rich, cloud-based connectivity with customers, partners and suppliers.

 Explore IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS
Optimize your EDI capabilities

IBM® Gentran is a versatile, high-performance solution designed to assist with the exchange of EDI and other types of data. It consists of several logical components: a data store, process, communication controllers and user interface clients. Gentran is a point product intended to address one need — the translation of inbound and outbound B2B files and messages.
Benefits of IBM Gentran
Process control

Directs data to areas inside or outside your enterprise, and provides scheduled or event-driven messaging.

 Mapping utility and translator

Provides broad standards and supports an intuitive GUI for data mapping.

 Executive and mailbox service

Monitors the activity of the entire Gentran system and provides a central gateway for all information that flows through Gentran.
Highlights
Support versatile business challenges with open architecture

IBM Gentran:Server is built upon an open architecture, which permits your IT personnel to install and configure components using common features and functions. With this versatile, high-performance solution for the Windows client/server environment, you can build on your investment over time, adding more capabilities as your requirements evolve.
Gain control over your environment with process control

It is critical that business documents be delivered; however, not all documents need to be delivered simultaneously. You will need to decide how you, your partners, and your company support B2B activities given current infrastructure and business considerations. Process control gives you a way to control when, where and how documents are processed.
Perform easier mapping and accelerate data translation

The IBM Gentran mapping utility provides broad standards and supports an intuitive GUI for data mapping. It displays your application or standard data schemas side-by-side on your screen and allows customers to simply point-and-click to establish virtually any-to-any mapping relationships — a function that used to take extensive time and training.
Trading partner setup and maintenance enhances relationships

Offers flexibility in establishing new trading relationships. Enhancing your partner relations can enable your company to trade complex documents, based upon XML, that incorporate not only graphics or non-EDI formats, but also business rules designed for further integration across the enterprise.
Communicate globally or locally

This flexible offering helps enable customers to exchange data with business partners globally. Using standard Microsoft technologies, the communications service controls data flow to and from the system, allowing for communication over a variety of protocols.
Resources Infographic: IBM B2B Integration

Move quickly to migrate your B2B Integration solution to hybrid cloud with Docker containers.
Expert resources to help you succeed
Blog

Gain insights on building an intelligent, self-correcting supply chain.

 Explore Community

Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product.

 Explore