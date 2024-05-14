For consumers, retail events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday are exciting opportunities to pick up a bargain—but for the logistics companies working behind the scenes, these massive spikes in demand can be a tough challenge.

To keep the supply chain moving smoothly, logistics companies rely on electronic data interchange (EDI) messages—containing information on purchase orders, invoices, acknowledgements and more—flowing between hundreds of clients, suppliers and logistics partners. In the run-up to major retail events, the volume of EDI messages sent to logistics companies can skyrocket, and any processing delays increase the risk of lost revenues and damaged reputations. How can logistics businesses gain high-performance, dependable and scalable EDI services without breaking the bank?

CEVA Logistics—one of the world’s leading providers of logistics services—decided to tackle the challenge head on.

Jeff Liddicoat, Information Systems and Services—Integration, Senior Delivery Lead at CEVA Logistics, explains: “To help communicate with a growing network of 1,400 trading partners, we utilize 2,300 EDI maps to process around one million transactions per day.”

He continues: “Currently, almost six gigabytes of EDI data flows through our EDI systems every 24 hours, and we predict that figure will increase to 18 gigabytes as we continue to win new clients over the next five years.

“At key points in the year such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we see an explosion in demand on our EDI systems—especially for our large clients. For example, if Microsoft or Dell launch new products, our transaction volumes can easily double in a matter of days.

“Previously, we were dependent on a number of legacy in-house platforms to support our EDI processes. Scaling out the EDI infrastructure required time-consuming and costly provisioning of new hardware, which made it difficult to react quickly to peaks in demand.

“What’s more, because we were using multiple different systems, providing support was a complex task, increasing the risk of vital systems suffering unplanned downtime at critical moments. To enable the headroom to add new clients to the business while continuing to offer the highest quality experiences to our clients, we looked for a modern, enterprise-class EDI solution.”