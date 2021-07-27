What are the benefits of blockchain?

Blockchain for business uses a shared and immutable ledger that only members with permission can access. Network members control what information each organization or member can see, and what actions each can take. Blockchain is sometimes called a “trustless” network—not because business partners don’t trust each other, but because they don’t have to.

This trust is built on blockchain’s enhanced security, greater transparency and instant traceability. Beyond matters of trust, blockchain delivers even more business benefits, including the cost savings from increased speed, efficiency and automation. By greatly reducing paperwork and errors, blockchain significantly reduces overhead and transaction costs, and reduces or eliminates the need for third parties or middlemen to verify transactions.