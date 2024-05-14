The ecosystem was overdue for a change that would bypass the need for humans to dig through thousands of pages of patents, and that’s where blockchain and AI came in. IPwe began exploring the idea of using these new technologies to create an automated marketplace that could connect all parties involved in a patent’s creation and use.

IPwe enlisted the help of IBM to create a unique suite of products to fit its needs. Working from the IBM Cloud®, the company combines IBM® Blockchain technology with multiple IBM Watson® AI solutions to increase visibility and flexibility within the complex patent market for both buyers and sellers.

IPwe uses AI capabilities to make sense of the millions of patents circulating globally, each averaging a minimum of 20 pages. By blending natural language processing (NLP), predictive analytics and machine learning from IBM Watson, IPwe can rapidly analyze patent information. It can then use the information to generate summaries and reports to help users identify lucrative opportunities while steering clear of potential commercial risks.

“IPwe helps companies discover what it is they have and what their competitors have from an IP perspective at a lower cost, what are the risk factors associated with it, and what can they do to generate a higher return on those intangible assets,” says Spangenberg. “We’ve made it possible for companies to be transparent in transactional activity, whether it be a license or acquisition transaction.”

Leveraging AI and blockchain allowed IPwe to build an automated and transparent Global Patent Registry (GPR). The GPR is the world’s first blockchain registry collecting current, active and historical patent records in a single, freely accessible registry. The technology helps remove the barriers to understanding the critical aspects of patent information. It allows for both record keeping of and smart contracts for an underlying asset.

“It’s important for companies to gain quick access to information about IP, in particular about its ownership and attributes,” explains Spangenberg. “We now provide that information in one place with the Global Patent Registry. Companies can better understand what it is they have and can better communicate that to the market.”